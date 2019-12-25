Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team hit the ice, the results weren’t the best in a 7-3 loss to South St. Paul.
The Bluejackets got away from their style of hockey and that, in turn, led to the Packers’ victory.
Hibbing/Chisholm must return to form beginning today when Delano comes to town for a 6 p.m., George Perpich Holiday Tournament at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
According to Bluejacket assistant coach Adam Schafer, the coaching staff and players had a long chat about the South St. Paul game, and now, they’re putting that game in the rearview mirror and moving forward.
“We told them that it’s about getting back to simple, structured, disciplined hockey,” Schafer said. “There’s many ways to win a hockey game. You have to play a simple game.
“That’s what we need to do. That’s what we need to get back to.”
What’s does simple hockey consist of?
“Getting pucks out, getting pucks deep, great puck management and no turnovers,” Schafer said. “It’s all about funneling pucks to the net. Goals don’t have to be pretty. When you’re averaging 1.5 goals per game, if it hits off of your head and goes in the net, it still counts.
“We need to get pucks to the net and compete on every play. We need to outwork teams.”
The Bluejackets got away from that mentality against South St. Paul.
“It felt like we thought it was going to be easy, and that we could freelance and be in our own programs,” Schafer said. “We need to work hard and get our noses dirty. It’s simple and structured. That’s what we need to do to win.
“We did that against Cloquet and Superior. Everybody has to be on the same page, doing their jobs. That’s what gives us the best chance to win.”
It doesn’t mean Hibbing/Chisholm has to be perfect.
“There’s going to be mistakes, but we expect them to be disciplined and structured,” Schafer said. “We were chasing pucks when we shouldn’t have been chasing pucks. If we’re together, if we’re supportive, if we’re all on the same page, we’ll have a better effort today.”
The Tigers won’t be a pushover. They did compete in the State Class A Tournament last year.
“You know what you’re going to get from them, they work hard, they’re disciplined, they’re always on the puck and they’re always supportive of the puck,” Schafer said. “They might not be as talented as Orono, but they work hard.
“They’re consistently successful. They’re a team we could model ourselves after. They’re a very-good team.”
On Friday, Hibbing/Chisholm will battle with Orono, but first things first, playing well against Delano.
“You can’t take anyone for granted,” Schafer said. “We have to play against Delano like we did against Cloquet and Superior. If we do that, we’ll be in it. We have to get back to that mentality and that style of play.”
