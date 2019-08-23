BEMIDJI — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team saw their losing continue Friday when Bemidji came away with a 5-2 victory.
The Lumberjacks got singles wins from Savannah Haugen, Tatum Offerdahl and Aftyn Schmidt.
Megan Bussey defeated Paige Anderson 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7 at fourth singles for the Bluejackets long singles win.
“Megan was the last one to finish,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “She lost the first set, then she was down 5-2 in the second. The next thing I know it’s 45 minutes later, and she’s tied up and in a tiebreaker. She’s a bulldog.”
In doubles, Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz continued their winning ways, defeating Lexi Lietner and Chloe Hasbargen 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-5.
“The two they played were hard hitters, but we played good position and blocked the ball to where they weren’t,” Conda said. “We played some good doubles, to be honest.”
Hannah Nelson and Nettie Kimble won at second doubles for Bemidji, and Kylen Fenson and Bethany Chatterton won at third doubles.
“I thought, overall, we had a good day,” Conda said. “Bemidji is a talented team. They have some good athletes. They were bigger and stronger. They were somewhat older, but not completely. They know how to compete.”
Hibbing will now take part in the Crookston Invite, beginning at 9 a.m. today.
Joining the Bluejackets in the eight-team tournament will be the Pirates, Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, New London-Spicer, Perham and Wadena-Deer Creek.
It’s an individual tournament with brackets set up from first singles to third doubles.
I’m doing something unusual,” Conda said. “I’m moving Megan up to second singles, so I can push her a little bit. Kasey will play at three, and Julia (Gherardi) will at four. In doubles, I’ll put Annika and Claire together at two doubles.
“I’ll probably rotate third doubles to give a couple of the other kids a chance to play. It’s all about getting experience this early in the season. I’m trying to force a couple of these kids to play more singles. I have to develop a couple singles players. That’s the main goal here. We’re young in singles, but we need another grinder like Megan.”
On Friday, Hibbing did pick up its first win of the season in Grand Rapids, beating St. Francis 6-1.
Abigail beat Makenna Schadewald 6-2, 6-1; Annika Lundell downed Lindsey Salmela, 6-4, 6-1; and Megan Bussey beat Veronica Tilc, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz upended Madison-Rothbauer and Grace Thull 6-1, 6-1; Claire Rewertz and Mercedes Furin beat Myah Stenberg and Alli Frank 6-2, 6-0; and Lola Valeri and Julia Gherardi downed Edosa Ogbemudia and Kira Dupont 7-5, 7-5.
Bemidji 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Savannah Haugen, B, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Tatum Offerdahl, B, def. Annika Lundell, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Aftyn Schmidt, B, def. Kasey Jo Renskers, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Paige Anderson, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7.
Doubles: No. 1 — Allie Bussey-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Lexi Leitner-Chloe Hasbargen, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-5; No. 2 — Hannah Nelson-Nettie Kimble, B, def. Claire Rewertz-Mercedes Furin, 7-5, 6-2; No. 3 — Kylen Fenson-Bethany Chatterton, B, def. Maggie Zieske-Alayna Miller, 6-0, 1-6, 10-6.
Hibbing 6, St. Francis 1
Singles: No. 1 — Sullivan, H, def. Makenna Schadewald, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Lundell, H, def. Lindsey Salmela, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Breanne Ter Wisscha, SF, def. Renskers, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; No. 4 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Veronica Tilc, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Allie Bussey-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Madison Rothbauer-Grace Thull, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz-Mercedes Furin, H, def. Myah Stenberg-Alli Frank, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Julia Gherardi, H, def. Edosa Ogbemudia-Kira Dupont, 7-5, 7-5.
Girls Soccer
Grand Rapids 6
Crookston 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team opened up its season with a bang on Friday afternoon at the Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks posted four unanswered goals in the first half to take a huge lead over the Crookston Pirates. Grand Rapids added two more goals in the second half as it cruised to a 6-0 victory.
Ellie Tillma, the Thunderhawks’ senior forward, found the back of the net three times to lead the Grand Rapids offensive attack. Freshman forward Natalee Bushman added two goals for the Thunderhawks in the victory.
Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses said she was pleased with the play of her team in the shutout win. She said the entire team contributed in the victory.
“It was a great team win for us,” said Moses. “Everyone got to play in the game and it was a really positive way to kick off our season. We saw a lot of great passing and shooting from our team. Our forwards looked fast and worked well with the midfielders.
“We are excited to play tomorrow in Princeton and again next week.”
Tillma struck early in the first half for Grand Rapids as she scored the first two Thunderhawk goals. Bushman and Kenny Martinson added goals later in the half as Grand Rapids led 4-0.
Tillma finished up her hat trick with a score in the second half while Bushman also scored for Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks, 1-0 for the season, played on the road against Princeton on Saturday. Grand Rapids will be at home versus North Branch on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and then will play host to Two Harbors on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.
CHS 0 0 — 0
GR 4 2 — 6
First Half — 1. GR, Ellie Tillma; 2. GR, Ellie Tillma (Kenny Martinson); 3. GR, Natalee Bushman (Taylor Birkey); 4. GR, Kenny Martinson (Sydney Burggraf).
Second Half — 5. Ellie Tillma (Abbey Birkey); 6. Natalee Bushman (Taelyn Pomplun).
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, Kenzie Cole 2, Tonia Morgan 2.
