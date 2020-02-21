Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After getting time drops across the board Thursday, what more can the Hibbing High School boys swimming team do?
How about more time drops.
That’s what Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano is hoping for as his team prepares for the Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals today at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The diving preliminary round begins at 11 a.m., with eight dives, then the swimming and diving finals (last three dives), starts at 3 p.m.
In diving, Cole Hughes and Tyler Fosso get their time to shine, but Zander Buroker will have to miss the event due to an injury.
“They’re both going to do well,” Veneziano said. “I expect both of them to be in the top eight. The top four divers advance to the state meet, so I think they have an outside chance at being in those positions.”
As far as their importance to the team, Veneziano knows they’re held in high esteem by the rest of the team
“They’re important to the team,” he said. “They’ve been training hard all year in the hopes of getting to the state meet. Their 11-dive list are solid. They have a good chance.”
“I don’t think they’re going to make a difference in the outcome of the meet per se. Sometimes, the diving is a key factor in that, but I want them to perform well and score as high as possible for themselves.”
As for Buroker, Veneziano feels bad that he won’t be able to compete in the event.
“Zander, as a rookie diver, has come such a long way, and he has an incredible future ahead of him,” Veneziano said. “These things happen, and it is what it is. We all feel bad about it.”
The nuts and bolts about the meet is advancing to the state meet, and Veneziano believes his swimmers in the championship heats have as good of chance as any of the swimmers competing in the meet.
“Thursday was just a starting point for a lot of them,” he said. “They have much-better performances in them. I like where our relays are sitting. They’re all sitting in a position to advance to the state.
“I want us to advance with much-better seed times. A lot of the guys in the top eight have a shot at the top three and going to the state in their individual events as well. We’ll swim better.”
What leads Veneziano to believe that?
“I was surprised at some of the guys that we got in the top 16 in general,” Veneziano said. “They were sitting outside of it with the way they were seeded, and they squeaked in. A lot of times, that’s not the case. They come up short.
“That happened in a couple of events, but I was happy with how we performed. Even the guys who did not advance to the finals, had significant time drops. I’m thoroughly pleased with the whole team.
The Bluejackets did get three top seeds — William Stenson III in the 100 butterfly, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
How will they handle those seeds?
“They’ll be just fine,” Veneziano said. “They’re all seasoned veterans. They will do a good job. Again, I’m looking for more time drops.”
The 400 freestyle relay is sitting in the top three as well.
“It’s anybody's game there, depending on how each team performs,” Veneziano said. “The top three teams you see in the finals will probably remain in the top, but the order of finish, it’s going to be whoever has the hot hand for the day.”
Veneziano trains his swimmers for these events, so he knows they’re going to be fine once the competition starts.
“They’re well prepared,” Veneziano said. “For some, it was getting them to believe for what I thought they could do was possible. Some of them still don’t fully recognize their potential.
“It’s that self-belief thing. It’s a true sense of confidence. These guys are starting to get it, and I think it’s going to continue to build.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.