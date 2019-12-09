Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s going to be a busy week for the Hibbing High School wrestling team.
It all starts today when the Bluejackets travel to face Aitkin High School, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Gobblers gymnasium.
After that, Hibbing is at the Princeton Triangular on Thursday, then on Saturday, the Bluejackets take part in the Barnesville Invite.
At the Chisago Lakes Invite, Hibbing lost to Foley 68-0, then the Bluejackets fell to Little Falls 46-30. Hibbing came back to beat Chisago Lakes 48-24, then ended the long day with a 61-18 loss to Cambridge-Isanti.
“It was a little rough,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “I thought we might come out of it 2-2, but it was 1-3. We wrestled tough. Foley is a tough team. They have 53 kids out from the ninth through 12th grade, compared to 31 for us, seventh- through 12th-grade.
“They’re tough through their lineup. We had close matches at 126. We were winning that match and got pinned. At 138, that went down to a decision. It was a good match. Foley handed it to us hard, but the kids saw that they were doing the exact same things we were showing in the room. There’s no secret weapon that Foley had, but we have to get better at the things we’re doing.”
Pierce liked the way his team responded against Little Falls, then the Bluejackets wrestled tough against the Wildcats.
That fourth match, Hibbing was a little bit tired.
“I was worried,” Pierce said. “You get up at 5 a.m., drive down, then it’s 5 p.m., and you’re wrestling your final dual. Everybody was ready to go home, but we wrestled tough.
“I was happy with that. Cambridge is a tough team.”
Heading into the Aitkin match, Hibbing is going against the defending Section 8A champions.
“They had a good team, but we found a way to get by them,” Pierce said. “They’re down a little this year, like we are. They graduated a couple of good kids. Looking at the matchup, it’s a win-able dual for us.
“I never base my season or anything on dual wins or losses. I need the kids to wrestle tough and improve toward the end of the year, but I do think we can compete with Aitkin. It’d be nice to get a win there.”
Right now, Pierce is having a tough time filling out his lineup, but he said by the beginning of the new year, that shouldn’t be a problem, barring injuries.
“We’ll tighten up a little after the first of the year as far as the lineup goes,” Pierce said. “We’ll be running everything up. We won’t have anybody cut down.”
———
Against Foley, the Bluejackets had highs and lows.
“We had a couple injuries and a bunch of inexperienced kids in the lineup,” Pierce said. “We lost tough matches at 26, 38, 45, and 95. It was a case of everything that could happen, happened.
“We have talented athletes, athletes that can learn and get better. We will continue to improve and continue to fight. We represent the best Hibbing has to offer. This team is ready to explode.”
Highlights of the weekend were Jagger Greenwood got his 26th career pin, and Ethan Roy got his first win, by fall. Hunter Sayre finished 2-2 on the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.