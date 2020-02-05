Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team prides itself on their defense.
Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe wants his defense to get turnovers, which Hibbing can turn into easy points.
That didn’t work out so well against Eveleth-Gilbert in the first half of their game Tuesday, but in the second half, Hibbing converted on a number of Golden Bear miscues that turned into a 22-point victory.
LaCoe is hoping for more of the same today when Cloquet comes to town for a 7:15 p.m., contest at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The defense ignites the Bluejackets’ offense.
“That’s a huge thing for us,” LaCoe said. “There’s some games where we’re struggling on the offensive end. All year, we’ve been telling the girls that we have to create offense from our defense, stealing the ball and getting layups and getting to the free throw line.
“That will help us out going down the stretch in these games.
LaCoe believes his team can do the same thing against the Lumberjacks.
“We should be able to turn them over a few times,” LaCoe said. “We need to capitalize on those opportunities.”
Cloquet comes into the game with a 2-18 record. The Bluejackets beat the Lumberjacks 54-48 on Jan. 14.
“It was a close game,” LaCoe said. “We were kind of sluggish in that game, so I’m looking for us to come out and have a stronger game against them. They had seven seniors last year, like us, but they only have two wins.
“They’re a team with some dangerous players. They’re young. If they can get hot with their shooting, they can shoot the ball well. We have to improve and get ready for the section. That’s what we’re gearing toward. We have to treat every game, from here on out, as a playoff game, a playoff mindset.”
Even though Cloquet has two wins, LaCoe said his team can’t take them lightly.
“It’s our job to stress that, but it’s their job to come out and realize that no matter who we’re playing, we’re not a good enough team where we can just step on the floor and say it’s an automatic win,” LaCoe said. “We have to come out better at the beginning of games.
“Against Eveleth, we were a little slow there. We want to have a better start.”
The one thing Hibbing is is battle tested. The Bluejackets have won and lost 11 games by a total of nine points or less.
“We’re battle tested,” LaCoe said. “We’ve had a lot of close games this year, one possesion games, that we’ve won or lost. They were close games in the last five minutes of the game.
“We have to do a better job of finishing games out in the last eight minutes, those crunch-time minutes. We’ll be alright.”
