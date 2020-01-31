HIBBING — The Hibbing Invite has been a staple on the Bluejacket boys swimming schedule for quite some time, and it’s always been competitive event.
That will be the case today when Hibbing hosts its invite once again, beginning at 9 a.m., with the diving competition, then at 1 p.m., the swimming finals at the high school pool.
Joining the Bluejackets in the event will be Grand Rapids, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, Duluth, Richfield, Coon Rapids, Bloomington Jefferson and Simley.
This meet gives Hibbing coach Mike Venziano a good look at his team, which hasn’t had a meet in well over a week.
“We’re getting down to the long stretch of the end here, and there’s not a whole lot of time to fix anything,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “A lot of our swims become more and more important in these meets now.
“Things that we have tried to experiment on, there’s a point where the experiment isn’t working and you have to go to an alternate plan. That’s one good thing about this meet.”
But there’s another important point about it, too.
“It’s an eight-team meet,” Veneziano said. “You’re allowed four entries, with four heats of everything. All eight teams have entered four in every event. With the caliber of teams and individuals in the meet, this becomes a marquee regular-season invite.
“With the field of teams and athletes we have here, we’re hosting a high-powered field that tells you where you stand in the swimming world.”
For example: True Team state was held last week and Grand Rapids finished seventh, and Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert was 11th. Simley was fourth.
Duluth just beat Grand Rapids handily in a dual meet. Bloomington Jefferson is a Class AA team. The Jaguars might not be at the highest level of AA teams, but they’re a solid team. Richfield and Coon Rapids have some good individuals.
“Those eight teams, all produce, including ourselves, some really, really good high-powered leveled athletes and relays,” Veneziano said. “This meet becomes competitive, especially within each event.
“Team-wise, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but Duluth probably has the edge. Without the weather, they probably would have gone on to represent their region in the AA True Team State. They would have their region tournament in AA.”
Seeing that kind of competition is something the Bluejackets need to see right now.
“There’s so many high-powered athletes, teams and relays that this becomes a hardcore competition,” Veneziano said. “I’m hoping we rise to that level of the people we have coming in here.”
Veneziano has already informed his team that they may not win any individual events, but that’s not the purpose of the meet. He wants them to go out and compete to the best of their abilities.
“We’ll have some matchups out there that are going to be good for them,” Veneiano said. “They’re going to challenge them, and push them out of their comfort zones, or they will basically walk all over us.
“We need to frame this as it doesn’t matter where they place or where the team places, they need to go out and get their best performances. If we do that, we’ll be competitive. If we think we’re going to come into this meet and swim through it, we’ll be dead last.”
That’s because the other teams will be using that same mentality that Veneziano wants his team to use.
“They will be going hard,” Veneziano said. “They also realize the caliber of competition. This puts it into the hands of the athletes as to how far out of their comfort zones are they willing to go to get their best time.
“They can forget about beating the guy next to them, and focus on, ‘Can I beat the guy in my lane? Am I going to have my best performance?’ That’s all you can do. We haven’t been consistent at that. We’ve had some good performances from each kid on this team, and we’ve had some not-so-great performances. This is challenge time for them. The gauntlet has been thrown down in the individual arena.”
