HIBBING — For the first time in quite some time, a Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team won’t be playing in a quarterfinal-round game.
That’s because North Shore scored two goals in a span of 53 seconds of the third period en route to a 4-3 Section 7A play-in game victory over the Bluejackets Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The loss ends Hibbing/Chisholm’s season in which the Bluejackets could only muster four wins in 26 games.
“This doesn’t feel good at all,” Hibbing/Chisholm junior Joe Allison said. “It’s a game we should have won. We should have gone out there and buried them, but we didn’t come to play, I guess.”
Was there one reason in particular why the season was so frustrating?
“Last year, we had four kids in the weight room one day, and I said in our team-group chat that, ‘If we have four kids in the weight room, we’ll win four games.’ We did just that.
“Hopefully, we take this as motivation and work hard this off-season. We need to change the culture.”
Hibbing/Chisholm junior Erick Sanborn agreed with Allison.
“It starts by lifting weights every day,” Sanborn said. “Last summer, we only had three or four kids come every day. We need to have consequences for people who don’t come to the weight room at all.”
Actually, it didn’t look too bad for the Bluejackets, who came out and scored just 5:24 into the game.
Mitchell Ziemba got that goal, which should have lit a fire under Hibbing/Chisholm.
“I was hoping that would fire everybody up,” Allison said.
The only problem was that the Storm came back to score at 7:42 when Sully Tikkanen lit the lamp.
The same thing happened in the second period when Allison scored a power-play goal at 4:08, but North Shore scored at 7:47 on a Cole Komarek goal and it was 2-2.
“Pucks just weren’t bouncing our way, and it ended up in our net,” Allison said. “We had defensive breakdowns.”
In the third period, Ethan Lund had a break-away but Storm goalie Connor Sullivan came up with the stop at 6:02, then things started to fall apart for the Bluejackets.
Tikkanen broke from the right-side half wall, breaking away from the Hibbing/Chisholm defense, and he went bar down at 7:49 to give North Shore its first lead of the game.
Then at 8:42, Isaac Swanson’s shot from the point somehow found its way into the back of the net and it was 4-2.
Now, the Bluejackets had a big hill to climb to get back into the game and extend their season.
“We knew that we’d have to work hard and get pucks to the net,” Allison said. “We got that one, then we had one-minute left, we pulled our goalie, but we couldn’t bury a puck. It was tough.”
That goal came off the stick of Trevor Lehman at 11:56, which again, should have ignited a fire under Hibbing/Chisholm.
“I was hoping it would give everybody enough fire to go out there and tie the game up, and hopefully, take the game into overtime, then win the game,” Allison said.
The Bluejackets couldn’t get Vozdecky out of the net until the 16-minute mark of the game.
Hibbing/Chisholm had some chances, but the Bluejackets didn’t have any puck luck in that final minute of play.
“You could tell that they wanted it, too, so we knew it was going to be hard,” Sanborn said. “We tried to get that last play with 16 seconds left, but we couldn’t get it in. We should have come back a lot stronger than we did after that goal.
“That was probably the toughest minute I’ve played because you know if you don’t score, the season is over. We didn’t want that to happen, so we were holding out sticks tighter than we should.”
Vozdecky would make 25 saves. Sullivan had 24 stops.
NS 1 1 2 — 4
HC 1 1 1 — 3
First Period — 1. HC, Mitchell Ziemba, 5:24; 2. NS, Sully Tikkanen (Isaac Swanson), 7:42.
Second Period — 3. HC, Joe Allison (Ziemba, Ethan Lund), pp, 4:08; 4. NS, Cole Komarek, 7:47.
Third Period — 5. NS, Tikkanen, 7:49; 6. NS, Swanson, 8:43; 7. HC, Trevor Lehman (Ziemba, Allison), 11:56.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Connor Sullivan 10-7-7— 24; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 8-10-7—25.
Penalties — North Shore 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
