Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano hasn’t seen many time drops as of late, so he’s making a bold prediction.
Veneziano believes his team will get those time drops today when the Section 6A True Team Meet begins at 3 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The meet time was changed due to the snowstorm coming through the area, and two teams, Chisago Lakes and Proctor, decided not to make the trip to compete.
That means the Bluejackets, along with Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, Grand Rapids, Mesabi East, Chisholm and International Falls will all vie for the chance to advance to the State True Team Meet next weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
The diving meet, which is usually held prior to the swimming meet, will be held right after the 50 freestyle.
“With only six teams, we felt it would be prudent to run everything at the same time,” Veneziano said. “With less swimming, we would have room for the diving during the middle of the meet.
“Travel-wise, that keeps it simple for everybody.”
Hibbing is entering the event off of two-straight dual-loss meets to Virginia/Evelelth-Gilbert and Grand Rapids, but Veneziano said the practices have been solid.
“We just keep fighting,” Veneziano said. “We just keep trying. That’s all there is to it. On paper, with the way it’s seeded, Grand Rapids and Virginia will have one incredible battle on their hands.
“I think we’re in there as the clear third-place spot, and our job is to chip away at both of them.”
Veneziano doesn’t think that the absences of the Rails and Wildcats alter the meet at all.
“Because it is a True Team meet, everybody scores,” Veneziano said. “I don’t think favors the outcome a whole lot different than what it probably would have been with those two teams in it.
“If it was being scored by the top 16, that would have more of an impact on the outcome of the meet. This should stay relatively the same.”
If the Bluejackets are going to chip away at Grand Rapids and Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, then those time drops will be important.
“We are going to get time drops,” Venziano said emphatically. “We are going to compete with a ferocity we have yet to put forth. I told them that’s going to happen. I really do believe we’re going to get good performances.
“We have a shot at winning several of the events, and that would be cool. Every-single swim counts for us, but my indicator of success is going to be the percentage of our swims that are going to go better today.”
The key to that is winning the close races.
“They have to buckle down and go after it knowing we have trained primarily the mental aspect of when you’re in a scrap, do whatever it takes to come out on top,” Venezinao said. “When they feel it’s at that point of the race where it’s difficult and uncomfortable, they have to block that out and push through.
“They have to get out of their comfort zones and lay it down. That’s what you have to do to be competitive. It’s not, ‘I’m going to go out there and perform my best.’ They have to go out there and face adversity better than the next guy.”
Winning, in its essence, comes to the person who is willing to go farther, longer and harder and be the last one to cave in.
“Those are the people that get the success they’re looking for,” Veneziano said.
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 1. Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson; 5. Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Chase Musich; 14. Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Cooper Peake, Cole Hughes.
200 freestyle — 2. Andrew Hoppe; 13. Mathew Philips; 16; Kellen Fisher; 17. Tristan Schmelzer.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson; 5. Hadrava; 8. Musich; 19. Reilly Benedict.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson; 3. Pocquette; 17. Hughes; 18. Schmelzer.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson; 10. Ben Philips; 12. Peake; 17. Aman Majumdar.
100 freestyle — 2. Hoppe; 3. Emerson; 9. McCormack; 18. Fisher.
500 freestyle — 6. Ben Philips; 9. Musich; 13. Riipinen; 14. Peake.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Pocquette, Hoppe, Stenson, Emerson; 7. Majumdar, Riipinen, Hughes, Musich; 12. Matthew Sandness, Fisher, Schmelzer, Mathew Philips; 16. Matthew Osterhoud, Griffin Benedict, Zander Buroker, Alex Hanegmon.
100 backstroke — 3. McCormack; 4. Hadrava; 16. Reilly Benedict; 18. Sandness.
100 breaststroke — 6. Riipinen; 7. Pocquette; 13. Griffin Benedict; 16. Tyler Fosso.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Hoppe, McCormack, Hadrava, Ben Philips; 14. Peake, Fisher, Mathew Philips, Majumdar; 15. Schmelzer, Osterhoudt, Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict; 17. Buroker, Hanegmon, Sandness, Fosso.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 8. Kilen Klimek, Jonah Giermann, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich; 19. Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Jesse Covell, Mason Chuk.
200 freestyle — 19. Preston Succio; 20. Noah Verant.
200 individual medley — 13. Klimek; 14. Covell.
50 freestyle — 6. Bay Yukich; 19. Chuk; 24. Nathan Splinter; 25. Hunter Higgins.
100 butterfly — 6. Quirk.
100 freestyle — 8. Bay Yukich; 22. Verant; 23. Pace Yukich; 24. Nathan Wangensteen.
200 freestyle relay — 14. Covell, Nathan Wangensteen, Howard, Chuk; 17. Splinter, Calvin Wangensteen, Verant, Succio.
100 backstroke — 11. Klimek; 15. Howard; 21. Splinter; 22. Succio.
100 breaststroke — 9. Quirk; 20. Nathan Wangenstee; 22. Pace Yukich.
400 freestyle relay — 9. Bay Yukich, Klimek, Quirk, Giermann; 18. Chuk, Nathan Wangesteen, Howard, Covell; 22. Verant, Pace Yukich, Succio, Splinter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.