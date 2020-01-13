Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team is coming off an 11th-place finish at the Elk River Invite, but Bluejackets coach Ray Pierce was happy with his teams’ performance.
Now, Hibbing has to carry on that surge today when it hosts Pequot Lakes/Pine City-Backus and Virginia in a triangular meet, beginning at 5 p.m., at the high school gymnasium.
The Blue Devils and Patriots will start things off right away, then Hibbing will take on Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus in the second match. The Bluejackets and Blue Devils will square off for the third time this season in the nightcap.
Hibbing will be at full strength during the meet, but Pierce didn’t use a full lineup in Elk River.
“We put some of our kids, because it was such an intense tournament, some of our starters on the JV team. We weren’t going to win it. We wanted everybody to wrestle and do well.
“Jagger (Greenwood) had a great match, and David (Platt) had a stacked bracket, with a couple of ranked kids in it. He had a tough semifinal match and looked good. I like how he’s coming along. We came out of that well. Everybody got some confidence over the weekend.”
The Bluejackets will need that against the Patriots.
“They’re tough, so we will have to wrestle against them,” Pierce said. “We have to take the matches we can. There’s three or four matchups we’d like to see to benefit both teams. They have two or three really good kids. We have two or three really good kids.
“We match up close right there, so hopefully, we can get those kids on each other and gain something from the dual other than a dual win or dual loss. That’s what we’re hoping to do.”
Pierce said that at this time of the year, weight certificates are coming due. On Friday and Saturday, the first weight certifications will have to be at half of the meets the Bluejackets have left.
“They have to be at lowest weight,” Pierce said. “Some of our kids are going to hang down a little bit now, so they can make weight for this weekend and get one certification out of the way.
“That could change things because Pequot Lakes might have some kids doing that, too. Hopefully, we line up where we want and get a couple matchups. If not, we’ll wrestle where we are and do the best that we can.”
Against the Blue Devils, the lower weights will be a battle, but Virginia doesn’t have enough wrestlers in the weights to hang with Hibbing.
“We want to go back in, just like in the Hibbing Duals, and pick up a couple of more places where I think we can win,” Pierce said. “We want to see Hudson (Mann) wrestle the same way he did against Gavin Benz.
“I think everything should be close. Virginia could be down with a couple of things and could change something. Maybe Josh (Cannata) is on Gavin. We’ll try to pick up more wins at the bottom, and see how we’re improving with our kids against theirs kids.”
