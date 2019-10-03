Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s been a tough year for the Hibbing High School football team, but through all of the adversity, the Bluejackets have remained positive and upbeat.
Hibbing has had its chances to succeed in a couple of games this season, but for one reason or another, the Bluejackets haven’t been able to close out those games.
Hibbing coach Shawn Howard is hoping that, and the fact that it’s Homecoming, will be enough to get the Bluejackets over the hump when they take on North Branch today, beginning at 7 p.m., at Cheever Field.
The Vikings come into the contest with a 1-4 record, with their lone win coming against Proctor.
Howard and he his coaching staff are looking for something good to happen against North Branch.
“I think our chances are good, not because of who we’re playing, but because it’s Homecoming, and the kids are hyped for Homecoming,” Howard said. “They’re excited about it.
“Hopefully, some good things happen today.”
The one way for Hibbing to taste victory is staying on-point for 48 minutes.
“To win, we have to do the little things to get to that goal of winning a game,” Howard said. “We have to focus on doing the little things on every-single play. We can’t do it on one play, then take the next 10 plays off.
“We have to focus on doing the little things first, then the big picture will happen.”
Offensively, Hibbing had trouble moving the ball on the Rails last week until its final two drives when Mayson Brown connected with Eli Erickson on two long touchdown passes.
The Bluejackets must keep that consistency from the start of the game.
“We have to tell them that we have confidence in them,” Howard said. “We have confidence in our offensive line. We’ve moved some people around, and we got some people back from injury.
“That will help us a lot, but it’s refocusing on the little things with them, too, doing the little things right, then we can move the ball.”
It’s imperative that Hibbing move the ball because the Bluejackets’ defense is seeing too much time on the field.
“They get tired,” Howard said. “They played hard all last week. You can’t look at the score to see how hard our defense was playing. They played well. Our defense is there, but our offense needs to start clicking and get the ball moving.
“That will give our defense a break.”
North Branch has played all of the same teams the Bluejackets have played with the exception of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
That means Howard and his coaching staff have a good read as to what the Vikings can do offensively and defensively.
“It’s nice to be able to go back and watch them against Duluth East, Cloquet and the teams that we’ve played to see what they did against them, and knowing what we did against those teams,” Howard said. “That should help us out.”
Howard knows one thing about North Branch’s offense — the Vikings like to run.
“They’re a double tight end team, with three in the backfield, and they run, run, run,” Howard said. “They run out their fakes. We have to stay at home. We had our freshmen come down and run their offense because we were running out of kids due to injury.
“Our defense got a good look at their offense, and how deceiving they are.”
Offensively, Howard said he has moved a few players around to different positions. He’s hoping ignites that offensive flame.
“We want to get some of them more action,” Howard said. “Our quarterback has to have confidence when he throws to our wide receivers. Our offensive line needs confidence in the running backs being able to read the hole and our running backs have to have confidence that the O-line will block.
“That’s what we’ve focused on this week in practice. We hope that helps us out.”
