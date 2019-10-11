Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team has put in a lot of work this season, and now, the Bluejackets have to go out and put that work to the test.
That’s because Hibbing will be taking part in the 11-team Section 7A True Team Meet, which begins at 9 a.m., with the diving competition today at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The swimming finals begin at 1 p.m.
Joining the Bluejackets in the meet will be Chisholm, Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert, Two Harbors/Silver Bay, Mesabi East, International Falls, Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and Northeast Range/Ely.
This is one of those major meets of the season because the winner gets to advance to the True Team State Meet, which is held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano feels his team is ready to take on that challenge.
“We had a good week of work, and I’m feeling good about it,” Veneziano said. “We have a job to do. We have to take a big step forward, and this might be that time. It would be appropriate.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to put in some good performances.”
It won’t be easy because Mesabi East, on paper, is the team to beat at the meet.
“We haven’t come close to beating Mesabi East this year,” Veneziano said. “They’ve beaten us twice, both in the IRC and Hibbing Invite. They’re heavy favorite. The battle for second will be between Two Harbors and us.
“I don’t know if Mesabi East is touchable. If we were to close the gap, everybody has to do their job. Everybody has to take it upon themselves to pick it up a notch.”
No one, according to Veneziano, can sit back and hope somebody else picks up the slack.
“When you know you have to step up your performance as a team, it’s always people looking around and saying, ‘Somebody else will have to step it up,’” Veneziano said.
“If you want to be successful, and you ask yourself, ‘Who’s going to have to step up,’ you better go look in a mirror.
“That’s the person who has to step it up. You need the competitive courage take it upon yourself to get out of that comfort zone and go get it. Competitiveness stress generates a lot of fear, but what’s the fear? If you goof up, you goof up.”
That stress comes from thinking too much.
“You start thinking about goofing up vs. I can go out there and perform well,” Veneziano said. “A lot of times if you get your own brain out of the way, that’s where your better performances come from.
“Just go do it. You’re trained to do this stuff every day around here. There’s no thinking process anymore.”
Veneziano isn’t always into wins or losses in a meet, but this one has the special carrot at the end of it. He wants his swimmers to experience the atmosphere at the aquatics center, but that’s not the only thing he likes about this meet.
“Instead of worrying about who your opponents are, everybody knows what position they’re ranked in each event,” Veneziano said. “If you’re ranked 20th, you still score. We know what we’re supposed to score because we can add it up.
“If we come out of here with a point total higher than what we were supposed to do, it doesn’t matter what the place is. You’ve done an outstanding job regardless of the outcome. If you score less, what exactly went wrong? You underperformed.”
Veneziano and his coaching staff have been working on all of the technical parts of the sport. How that pans out in this meet, remains to be seen.
“We work on it every day,” Veneziano said. “You won’t know what you’ve accomplished until you go out there and let the rubber meet the road. Do we look like we’re prepared? Yeah, I think so, but is it going to show up in a meet? I don’t know.
“Until it happens in reality, we won’t know. Things have been looking good, but we’ll find out. The guesswork will be over. By Saturday evening, we’ll know what we’ve accomplished and what we haven’t accomplished.”
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 8. Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa, Emery Maki; 15. Jordyn McCormack, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Shelby Hughes; 22. Allson Trullinger, Courtney Massich, Ryanne Sauer, Cady Rancourt; 23. Lily Lantz, Serinity Wellman, Addie Rikkola, Mia Savage.
200 freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne; 16. Riley Story; 19, Allie Raukar; 27. Alexis Walters.
200 individual medley — 4. Geli Stenson; 6. Madison St. George; 11. Emerson; 16. Kalisch.
50 freestyle — 5. Natalie Skorich; 22. Maki; 31. Hughes; 32. Lantz.
100 butterfly — 9. St. George; 15. Alaspa; 18. Sauer; 20. Meghan Savage.
100 freestyle — 1. Minne; 9. Skorich; 17. Story; 21. Maki.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson; 11. Raukar; 15. Alaspa; 22. Walters.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Skorich, Minne, St. George, Stenson; 14. Maki, Story, Furlong, Hughes; 22. Raukar, Meghan Savage, Lantz, Makenna Kriske; 23. Rancourt, Mia Savage, Walters, Rikkola.
100 backstroke — 10. Kalisch; 13. Emerson; 19. Trullinger; 20. McCormack.
100 breaststroke — 8. Furlong; 24. Hughes; 28. Wellman; 34. Massich.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Stenson, St. George, Skorich, Minne; 10. Raukar, Kalisch, Emerson, Story; 22. Lantz, Kriske, Alaspa, Furlong; 24. Rikkola, Trullinger, Lela Rikkola, Walters.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 9. Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard; 34. Mackenzie Holewa, Moly Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Hanna Halberg; 37. Amariiya Larson, Emma Sundquist, Wren McLaughlin, Ava Wuori.
200 freestyle — 21. Ava Baumgard, 36, Mya Pessenda; 42. Holewa; 43. Emma Sundquist.
200 individual medley — 12. Clara Nelson.
50 freestyle — 17. Sofie Anderson; 23. Tresa Baumgard; 40. McLaughlin; 44. Cheyenne Parr.
100 butterfly — 16. Jordan.
100 freestyle — 31. Ava Baumgard; 37. Molly Sundquist; 41. McLaughlin; 44. Parr.
500 freestyle — 28. Pessenda; 31. Halberg; 36. Magie Nelson.
200 freestyle relay — 13. Sofie Anderson; Ava Baumgard, Clara Nelson, Jordan; 25. Emma Sundquist, Holewa, Pessenda, Tresa Baumgard; 37. McLaughlin, Parr, Larson, Molly Sundquist.
100 backstroke — 15. Clara Nelson; 30. Larson; 41. Wuori; 42. Parr
100 breaststroke — 14. Sofie Anderson; 20. Molly Sundquist; 31. Emma Sundquist.
400 freestyle relay — 21. Ava Baumgard, Magie Nelson, Pessenda, Jordan; 33. Holewa, Larson, Wuori, Halberg.
