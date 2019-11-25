Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a 24-point victory over Greenway, but the Hibbing High School girls basketball team was just getting started.
The Bluejackets who have some new players in the lineup, showed some first-game jitters, then finally got on track to beat the Raiders.
Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe is hoping all of those nerves have gone by the wayside as the Bluejackets get set to take on Grand Rapids in a 7:15 p.m. contest at the Grand Rapids Senior High School Gymnasium today.
“The girls had a lot of jitters,” LaCoe said. “In the first half, you could tell. In the second half, they played better, we played our style of ball. Things got easier as they started calming down a little bit.
“We have to come out today ready to go. Hopefully, those first-game jitters are out of there. We had some inexperienced starters, so that was a part of the jitters. They have to come out and be ready to play.”
The one nice thing was that LaCoe got double-digit scoring out of both Jacie Clusiau and Kourtney Manning. Manning also had eight steals and nine rebounds.
“She had a heck of a game,” LaCoe said. “When ever she got the ball, she was aggressive taking it to the basket, using her height and jumping ability to make things easier on herself.
“Jacie was aggressive. She had a few steals, but she was hitting a few outside shots, and making her free throws.”
Free-throw shooting was a bit of a problem for Hibbing. The Bluejackets were 25-for-46 from the charity stripe.
“We have to get better in that area, too,” LaCoe said.
Hibbing probably won’t get that many opportunities against Grand Rapids.
“Every game is going to be different for awhile here,” LaCoe said. “This is a team we’re familiar with. We play them three times a year, plus all summer long. It’s two teams that are familiar with each other.
“The team that goes out there and plays defense, runs through their stuff on offense and stays out of foul trouble will win,” LaCoe said. “We don’t have a deep bench. Haley (Hawkinson) got in foul trouble in the first half, and that helped with our slow start.
“We have to play smart. We have to play with our feet and not our hands on the defensive end.”
The faces on the Thunderhawks will definitely be different this time around.
Most of the players LaCoe knew when he was with the Grand Rapids’ program are gone, except for a couple of the seniors on this squad.
“The Roberts girl is back for them, but it’s a bunch of new faces,” LaCoe said. “The crew that I”ve known growing up, this is the last bunch that I knew. It’s going to be new for me, but it’s the same stuff.
“They haven’t changed much. We haven’t changed much. It’s going to be the team that goes out there and is successful on the offensive end. That’s going to be the key. Defensively, both will be aggressive. It’s going to be about the team that’s able to stop the other team.”
