HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team used to host their own holiday tournament, but one reason or another, that tournament went by the wayside.
Since that time, the Bluejackets have taken part in tournaments held in Esko, Perham, but the last two years, Hibbing hasn’t taken part in any holiday affairs.
This year, Hibbing is getting back into the holiday spirit when it travels to Bemidij for two games, beginning today when the Bluejackets take on Eagan at 5 p.m., then Saturday, Hibbing battles Richfield at 2 p.m.
Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe didn’t mind the time off, but now, he’s glad his team is hitting the holiday spirit.
“We had the bulk of our schedule before Christmas,” LaCoe said. “We played, basically, half of our games before that. That last two years, we haven’t done a Christmas Tournament, so this is new for this group.
“We don’t have an overnight trip this year, so we’re making this into our over-nighter instead of driving back and forth. It’s going to be good for this group. They like being around each other. It’s going to be good for us to get away an to hang out together. We can build off of that.”
LaCoe also likes the fact that his team gets to play two opponents they usually see on a regular basis.
“It’s some higher-level competition,” LaCoe said. “Eagan is tough. They’re a great program. They’re coming up to win both games, and we’re going there to compete, and try to build off the Chisholm game.”
Hibbing will have to step up its play against these 4A schools.
“We’re looking to take care of the ball better,” LaCoe said. “On the offensive end we have to be more aggressive with the dribble. Against a team like Eagan, we have to be careful with that because they will be quicker and more athletic.
“If we’re able to do that… We have to knock down more shots. I’m looking for a little bit more consistency over these two games.”
Playing teams like Eagan and Richfield is just one more step along the process of preparing for the Section 7AAA playoffs.
“It should get us ready and give us more experience against tougher competition,” LaCoe said. “We had a tough stretch here at the beginning of the year. It will calm down a little after Christmas. We’ll have a few section games left, but other than that, these next two games, and our game down at Augsburg on Martin Luther King Day, are going to be three tough teams.
“It will get us ready for the end of the year. We haven’t played great basketball, but we’re right there. We’re going to be alright at the end of the season. These games are good for us to build toward that.”
