HIBBING — On Saturday, Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce saw what he needed to see out of his team — character.
The Bluejackets would place second at the Barnesville Invite, getting everyone to the podium.
Now, Pierce needs to see that carry over as Hibbing travels to Hermantown today to take on Proctor/Hermantown in a 5 p.m., dual meet.
The two schools paired and shared wrestling a couple of years ago, but this will be the first match to be held at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.
“They have a new coach, and he’s trying to get some stuff going at Hermantown, trying to draw some people in, which is a good thing,” Pierce said. “It was supposed to a dual with Proctor and Milaca, but Milaca pulled out.”
Pierce is hoping to get that same kind of effort his team showed over the weekend.
“We had a great weekend,” Pierce said. “Before we left, I was talking to the kids about character. I think it hit home a little bit.
“This is the best I’ve seen them wrestle this year. I knew they had it in them, but they finally showed it on the mat. Once we got one win, the next guy was as fired up for the next win. We had everybody in a position to place and get on the podium.”
Pierce said he only presented 10 wrestlers due to not making weight or injuries, so the Bluejackets may have done a little better in Barnesville.
“We could have probably won it,” Pierce said. “We’re coming off of that, and we’re going to Proctor.”
Pierce said that the wrestlers they present are usually tough to beat, but there’s been some forfeits in the past, which may or may not happen in this dual meet.
“They’ve always had solid kids, so that’s why this is a trap match,” Pierce said. “They give us a bunch of forfeits, but if we don’t wrestle in the other ones, we could leave with a loss. We did that in North Branch last year.
“We have to be focused and still go out and wrestle. There’s three or four matches for sure that are ours to win. We should be winning them for sure, and maybe getting bonus points on them. We have to go there and take care of business.”
Pierce said he knows what Proctor/Hermantown will use as a lineup, so that makes things easier to prepare just in case there’s any forfeited matches.
“We have a lineup,” Pierce said. “Sometimes coaches play a few games in there, but Coach Platt and I sit down with all lineups when we get them, then use Trak Wrestling to get a feel of where we need to be at.
“We may need to wrestle somebody up, or something like that. We have a heads up as to what’s going on at least. If the kids show up, we should be OK. We should walk away with a decent win.”
