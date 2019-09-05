HIBBING — Coming off a fairly successful Blue Devil Invite, Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country coach James Plese is hoping to carry that success on moving forward.
The Bluejacket mentor will get that chance today when they participate in the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Invite, which begins at 4:50 p.m., with the girls varsity race at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
In Virginia, the Hibbing girls placed second, just nine points behind Mesabi East, so that was an encouraging sign for Plese.
“We’re hoping to build on that,” Plese said. “We gave Mesabi East a little bit of a run it looked like, and that was without Lily Hess being there. We have Lily back, so we’re excited for that.
“We want to keep moving forward with the momentum we’ve built up. That’s a good group. They’re pack is going to be so tight. Now it’s a matter of some people taking the lead and moving forward. Whether that’s with the pack or solo, we have to move forward.”
If the Bluejackets don’t move up their finishes, they won’t hit what they want to as a team.
With Hess back, Hibbing will have some depth to do that.
“It’s a nice thing to have,” Plese said. “We’ve had girl packs before but we’ve always been short. Now, one through seven, we’re going to be tight. We can afford one girl to have a down race because someone should fill that spot.
“In the past, if we had one go down, one through four was tight, but that fifth one was a killer on us. We’re excited about that.”
With the mix of Hess and Mattison Johnosn, being seniors, along with junior-high girls, they’re chomping at the bit going after it.
Those junior-high runners include, Jorie Anderson, Jocelyn Strukel and Aune Boben, along with freshman Reese Aune and Miriam Milani.
“It’s a neat mix to have, and we’re excited about that,” Plese said.
The Bluejacket boys are led by David Platt and Zach Rusich, but Plese needs some of his runners to step up their games.
“We’re going to be a little rough with the boys team-wise,” Plese said. “We have our top two, then our next pack is such a big gap. We’re looking for Zach and David to keep pushing each other.”
Plese will finally get a look at the Titans, who are led by Geno Uhrbom.
That’s why the rest of the Bluejacket runners must kick it into gear.
“We don’t want to be their fifth runner,” Plese said. “We want to bust up their pack somehow, some way. It falls on Zach and David to do that.”
Plese will also be looking to John Larrabee and Noah Anderson to help out with that.
“They’re seniors, and they want to prove themselves,” Plese said. “It’s been nice watching them work. You can tell they’re working. They haven’t had a lot of opportunities in their careers to be in that top five or seven.
“This year, they do, and they’re taking full advantage of it. That’s helps those sophomores, who are new the team or varsity 5K’s on a regular basis. They push them because they don’t want those seniors to beat them by much.”
Ashton Balaski, Ethan Roy and Owen Hendrickson will round out the lineup.
“Owen bounced back from an off first race,” Plese said. “In his second race, he looked more like the runner we expected. We’re hoping that continues to build because we expect him to help us out, too, a lot.”
