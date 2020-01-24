Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a tough loss to Deer River Thursday, but the Hibbing High School wrestling team has to put that dual meet in the rearview mirror.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking part in the Skip Nalan Invite, which begins at 9 a.m., at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
It’s an individual tournament, so Hibbing will try to get as many wrestlers to the podium as it can to build teams points en route to the title.
For that to happen, the Bluejackets must wrestle a little better than they did against the Warriors.
“I’ve looked over the Nalan, and we have several kids who have a good chance at placing high,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “If we come with a performance like this, it’s going to be a long day for us.
“If we wrestle like we did against Pequot, you will see six to eight kids on the podium. There’s 18 teams in it now, but it looks good for us. If they want to wrestle, we’re going to be sitting in the top five. If we put on any kind of performance like this, six of them will go 0-2, then we’ll be sitting at the bottom.”
Pierce doesn’t want to think about that scenario. That’s why he’s going into it with a positive attitude.
“I have high hopes that we can pull it back together and wrestle,” Pierce said. “If we do, we’re going to look good.”
With one more chance to redeem themselves, the Bluejackets have a chance to get back to what they had just a few meets ago.
“They need to get back what we had three weeks ago, what we lost somewhere in the cancellation and the snow that came,” Pierce said. “They need to find that and get that back.
“Once they get that toughness back and that willingness to go six minutes, things will come back in order, and we’ll be just fine.”
Pierce likes this tournament. He was associated with it when he wrestled, but Hibbing got out of it for a couple of years.
“I’ve always been a supporter of the Iron Range teams, and I want wrestling built up in northern Minnesota,” Pierce said. “I love wrestling anywhere. It’s a good program. Coach (Mike) Schauer is a good coach. I like this tournament.
“It’s kind of long, but you get a bunch of matches out of it. It’s a nice tournament. I look forward to it, too, because it sets the pace for the section tournament. We see a lot of section people in it, so we can pull out decent seeds going into sections. It has helped us in year’s past. We want to continue to help ourselves.”
