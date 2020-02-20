Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys wrestling team may have seen their team season come to an end last week, but now, it’s time for the individuals to shine.
The Bluejackets will be taking part in the Section 7AA Individual Tournament, which begins today at the Mora High School Gymnasium starting at 1 p.m.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce knew it was going to be a tough task to get past Foley, which it was, but he did see some good things out of wrestlers in that dual meet.
“I thought coming out of team sections that we all wrestled tough,” Pierce said. “We knew it was a long shot, but we wrestled at every weight. It seems like everybody is ready to peak, ready to go.
“We have some longshots here. We have two No. 1 seeds and two No. 3 seeds going into, so we’re sitting good with five or six guys. A couple of them will have to wrestle, but I like the way we sit here, with four or five guys for sure.”
Those No. 1 seeds are David Platt and Jagger Greenwood.
The No. 3 seeds are Bryson Larrabee, Langston Nash and Christopher Tureson.
“David and Jagger are ready,” Pierce said. “Just from over the course of the year, the final rankings that came out, David is ranked third, and Jagger moved up to third after his pin against Foley’s Max Henney.
“They just have to do in this tournament what they’ve done all year, then they should be fine. They would have to have a big relapse here to have something happen. Barring an injury or something like that, those guys need to wrestle the way they’ve been wrestling.”
Pierce likes to say it’s one match at a time. There’s no looking ahead.
“It’s whoever is in front of you first,” Pierce said. “That’s the only thing you look at. They can’t worry about who they’re going to meet next, or who they have to beat. They have to beat the guy in front of them, and keep doing that.
“It doesn’t matter if you end up in the wrestlebacks, or if you’re still going forward in the semifinals. It’s beating the guy in front of you, and that’s it. Good things happen after that.”
