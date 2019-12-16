Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Nobody had visions of a 26-0 season, and even if they did, that dream fizzled out Saturday in a two-point loss to Columbia Heights.
Now, the Hibbing High School boys basketball has to get back down to business as it hosts Grand Rapids in a 7:15 p.m., contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Hylanders were the Bluejackets first big test of the season, and even in defeat, Hibbing coach Joel McDonald found some positives in the game.
“We had some good things to take from the game,” McDonald said. “I thought we handled the pressure well. We did have 14 turnovers, but we were facing a situation where we were down five with three minutes to go.
“We came back. We had chances at the end, so I like the fact that we battled back from that, too. We did a good job rebounding early, too. As the game went on, we lost a little bit of that, and gave up some big second chances when needed stops and didn’t get them.”
The game was a reminder that the Bluejackets have a lot of work to do.
“We have to be a little more patient on offense, from time to time,” McDonald said. “We were getting good looks early from the perimeter, but as the game went on, it became tougher to generate those perimeter looks.
“We got a little bit too quick with some of the things we were looking for. It’s a learning experience. We go down there for that situation, to face adversity, so we get better responding to it as the season goes on. We held our composure well.”
That experience should help the Bluejackets in this game against the Thunderhawks, who are led by John Sutherland.
“It all starts with him,” McDonald said. “He can put up big numbers on any given night. He’s gotten bigger and stronger over the course of the year. You start with him, but they have some kids who can knock down shots, if you give John too much attention.
“We have to play our game. That’s generic and easy to say, but we have to take advantage of our opportunities on the offensive. We have to buckle down and play solid team D.”
Just paying attention to Sutherland sounds easy because he will get his points. Hibbing can’t forget about the other Grand Rapids players.
“He can carry a team,” McDonald said. “You have to find that happy medium. If you neutralize him, there’s so much attention he gets makes things a lot easier for the other four guys. You can’t go all-in on that.
“You do have to make things tough on him and not just give him good looks. It’ll be a happy medium. We’ve proven in the past that we can defend, but that’s water under the bridge and past us. We don’t want to feed into his level of confidence too much.”
McDonald is hoping his team can use its balance in the game.
“We have a bunch of different threats that they necessarily can’t plan for one or two guys,” McDonald said. “A lot of people who play Grand Rapids will focus on Sutherland. Our group of guys are difficult to do that with.
“A combination of our inside-outside ability is going to be key. If we get things going like we should and attack the rim and get ourselves to the free throw line, if we’re in the right mindset and make those things happen, that’s a benefit for us, too.”
