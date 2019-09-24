VIRGINIA — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team continued their success from the University of Minnesota Meet over the weekend by beating Virginia 55-39 Tuesday on the road.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano didn’t see much dropoff from this that meet on Saturday to this meet against Blue Devils.
“We actually swam a good meet,” Veneziano said. “We continue to make more progress toward our end goal. Sometimes, you can get lackadaisical going into a regular, weekday dual meet ,but we picked up the pace.
“I thought we competed well. I was pleased with tonight’s contest.”
Hibbing did get first-place finishes in the following events: Geli Stenson in the 200 freestyle (2:10.22) and the 500 freestyle (5:52.39); Madison St. George in the 200 individual medley (2:37.45); Meghan Minne in the 50 freestyle (26.25) and the 100 freestyle (55.91); and Emery Maki, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa and Shelby Hughes in the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.22).
“A lot of the kids who didn’t have their best performances on Saturday, got better performances tonight,” Veneziano said. “Obviously, that’s a good indicator that we’re moving forward.”
The Bluejackets did set one pool record at the meet.
Minne swam a 55.33 in the 100 freestyle during the 400 freestyle relay. That mark broke the old time of 55.79, set by Solveig Viren of Grand Rapids.
“Meghan was leading off the freestyle relay,” Veneziano said. “When you lead off a relay, you have a flat start and as far as the swim goes, it counts the same as an individual swim.
“They swam the event as an exhibition, but during sanctioned meets, it still counts. Meghan has been swimming well this year, even under the pressure to perform. I’m pleased with her season, so far.”
Hibbing 55
Virginia 39
200 Medley Relay — 1. Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith) 2:03.98; 2. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormak, Macie Emerson, Megahn Savage, Emery Maki) 2:12.54; 3. H (Alison Trulinger, Claire Furlong, Ella Kalisch, Shelby Hughes) 2:17.04.
200 Freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:10.22; 2. Elise Hoard, V, 2:19.64; 3. Bella Alaspa, H, 2:24.39.
200 IM — 1. Madison St. George, H, 2:37.45; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 2:41.88; 3. Steph Kowalski, V, 2:46.92.
50 Freestyle — 1. Megan Minne, H, 26.25; 2. Natalie Skorich, H, 26.43; 3. Chloe Smith, V, 26.67.
100 Butterfly — 1. Lauryn Devich, V, 1:08.36; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:09.73; 3. Hailey Pechonick, V, 1:11.84.
100 Freestyle — 1. Megan Minne, H, 55.91; 2. Natalie Skorich, H, 59.88; 3. Chloe Smith, V, 1:00.64.
500 Freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 5:52.39; 2. Elise Hoard, V, 6:20.75; 3. Alli Raukar, H, 6:21.12.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. V (Chloe Smith, Steph Kowalski, Izzy Smith, Elise Hoard), 1:55.95; 2. H (Macie Emerson, Emery Maki, Claire Furlong, Bella Alaspa), 1:56.28; 3. V (Hailey Pechonick, Helen Phenning, Becca Kowalski, Grace Phenning), 2:05.25.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Bethany Harvey, V, 1:12.64; 2. Alison Trulinger, H, 1:17.73; 3. Jordyn McCormak, H, 1:19.34.
100 Backstroke — 1. Lauryn Devich, V, 1:13.95; 2. Claire Furlong, H, 1:24.50; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 1:24.62.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. H (Emery Maki, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes), 4:20.22; 2. V (Elise Hoard, Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Emma Vukmanich), 4:29.66; 3. V (Hailey Pechonick, Helen Phenning, Becca Kowalski, Grace Phenning), 4:46.38.
