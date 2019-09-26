Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls cross country coach James Plese can’t remember the last time a Bluejacket team won the Hibbing Rotary Meet, and he’s been coaching for eight years.
No matter how long it’s been, the Bluejackets ended that drought Thursday when they scored 41 points to win the Class AA portion of the annual event held at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Duluth East was second with 48, followed by Cloquet 56, Hermantown 90 and Grand Rapids 122.
The Bluejackets also won the overall title with 102 points. Duluth East was at 110, Cloquet 147, International Falls 165, Proctor 180, Ely 185, Virginia 211, South Ridge 225, Hermantown 249, Duluth Marshall 259, Mountain Iron-Buhl 273, Mesabi East 286, Cromwell-Floodwood 326, Carlton/Wrenshall 330, Grand Rapids 334, Eveleth-Gilbert 346, Esko 354 and North Shore 443.
“That’s a huge confidence boost,” Plese said. “We did it without our two seniors, who are battling injuries. This showed that those girls are ready to step up. Hopefully, they’re excited about that.”
Plese said all of his girls set personal bests during the race.
“We’ve got the potential that we have to unlock,” Plese said. “We have to keep them driven and working. They’re young. We’re by far the youngest team there, especially when you have ninth- and eighth-graders leading the way.
“It’s a unique situation seeing as they’re so young. We have to keep them motivated and driven to continue to improve.”
Hibbing freshman Reese Aune agreed with her coach when he said this should help the team in the long run.
“It’s important because it gives us confidence for IRC’s, so we get that confidence back,” Aune said. “It was fun competing against all of these teams. It was stressful, too, but we all did well competing against so many teams.”
Aune, herself, placed fifth overall, and second for her team, with a time of 21:27.
“It went OK,” Aune said. “I’m trying to focus on my positive mentality, and I’ve been working on that for quite awhile. Other than that, it went OK.”
It’s been a battle between Aune and Aune Boben all season. Boben, an eighth grader, was third in 21:15.
“We stuck together well for the first 1 ½ miles, but she felt good, so I told her to go,” Aune said. “I wasn’t the same way. I knew that if I gave up, I wouldn’t be able go back and finish the race.”
Boben was also excited that the team pulled off the win.
“We did well,” Boben said. “We came in with a tight pack, and I feel like it was a good race. The feeling was good.”
Boben more than made up for her last race in Milaca. She got sidetracked by a side ache, so she didn’t run to the best of her ability.
“That was bad,” Boben said. “This time, Coach Serena (Sullivan) told me to do side crunches, so I wouldn’t get as many side aches. Even before the race, she said, ‘Get down and do some crunches.’
“I felt amazing. It was so good. Even the temperature. It wasn’t raining. It was nice out there today.”
Boben said she takes the same strategy into every race.
“I want to start off faster, then pick it up as we go through,” Boben said. “As we hear Coach Serena say, ‘Go. Go. Go. Pick it up. Catch these girls.’ We get up there and catch them.
“At the end, there were two girls that I passed.”
Jorie Anderson, an eighth-grader, was the Bluejackets third runner, placing eighth in 21:52.
“My race went well,” Anderson said. “It was exhausting. I’ve definitely gotten a lot better in my head. I’ve also changed my pacing. That’s a big one. Coach Serena, I like thinking about how proud she is of us in her sport.”
Anderson has run in all but one varsity 5K this season, so she’s slowly gaining experience on the team.
“It’s fun, especially after seeing how you did and getting better,” Anderson said.
Rounding out Hibbing’s scorers were Alizah Langner in 14th (22:18), and Jocelyn Strukel in 14th (22:29). Gianna Figueroa was 16th in 22:38.
Chisholm’s Layla Rajkovich placed 32nd, and Autum Rajkovich was 66th.
Girls Tennis
Eveleth-Gilbert 4
Hibbing 3
VIRGINIA — The Golden Bears won at second doubles to capture the win against the Bluejackets in a match that started Tuesday, but was resumed Thursday at the Quad City Tennis Center.
Hibbing got wins from Megan Bussey at second singles over Gianna Odella, 6-4, 6-1, and Alayna Miller over Hanna Beldo at fourth singles, 6-1, 6-2.
Allie Bussey and Claire Rewertz would beat McKenna Edstrom and Katelyn Torrel 6-3, 7-5 at first doubles.
Lydia Delich and Julia Lindseth won at singles over Abigail Sullivan and Mercedes Furin, respectively, and Kada Ceglar and Emma Ziegler won at third doubles over Maggie Zieske and Lola Valeri.
The second doubles team of Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young won the crucial match 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) over Kasey Jo Renskers and Julia Gherardi.
“It was frustrating,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “I thought we had several chances to win at second doubles, but we couldn’t close it out. We have to learn how to grind a little more, and get the ball back.
“We got a little tight, a little nervous, but that happens. I keep saying it’s a lack of experience, but at some point and time, we have to find that next level. That’s not just them. That’s everybody.”
Conda did like the way his singles played, however.
“Megan had a good match today,” he said. “She’s starting to move the ball around better, making the other girls work. She’s starting to work the whole court. That was encouraging.
“Mercedes at three, that was a good match. Had she snuck that second set out, she would have won the third set. There was a lot of improvement there. Alayna refused to miss. She can run. If it took 50 shots, she’d do it to win a point. That was good to see.”
Hibbing will now play Andover and Chisago Lakes in Lindstrom Saturday. Match time is 10 a.m.
