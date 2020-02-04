Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the Hibbing High School girls basketball team will take it.
The Bluejackets, who were playing their third game in five days, got 15 points from Kourtney Manning en route to a 52-30 Iron Range Conference victory over Eveleth-Gilbert Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing didn’t take advantage of the turnovers the Golden Bears gave them, but in return, Eveleth-Gilbert didn’t take advantage of the turnovers the Bluejackets gave them.
“We were kind of sloppy with our passes and our catching,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “We had a couple of girls fighting through some stuff. For the most part, I was pleased with our defense.
“We were active with our press, causing some turnovers, but I think we could have gotten a few more. That could have turned into more points. Our passing was a little off the mark.”
That’s one of the things LaCoe talked to his team about during Monday’s practice.
“We have to get better with that,” LaCoe said.
Hibbing also didn’t take advantage of 14 Golden Bear turnovers in the first half. The Bluejackets only scored nine points off of those errors, but they led 28-15 at the half.
“You want to get more, especially after that many turnovers,” LaCoe said. “At least they weren’t getting into their offense. We were creating turnovers, giving ourselves the opportunity to score.
“That was good to see.”
The Golden Bears left a lot of points on the floor, too.
“We lost by 22, but we left at least that many points on the floor with open layups, wide-open layups,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Karwin Marks said. “That’s tough. We usually make those shots. When they won’t fall… If those shots go in, it changes the whole game.
“The girls didn’t quit all of the way to the end.”
Hibbing started with a man-to-man press, but Eveleth-Gilbert was throwing the over the top of that press and getting easy layups.
“We started out full-court man because we wanted to get the girls’ legs moving,” LaCoe said. “We were slowing them down, but eventually, they were going to go over the top. I was waiting for that to happen, then get out of it.
“It was to get us moving at the beginning of the game, getting us into the defensive-pressure mindset.”
The Bluejackets did ramp up their offense in the second half, and scored eight points off of four-straight turnovers to start the half.
“The girls were focused and being aggressive,” LaCoe said. “They were switching from zone to man depending on a make or miss. Once we recognized that, we were getting the shots we wanted.
“We were moving the ball around the perimeter, inside-out, hitting some open shots. Makenzie (Clough) hit a couple shots from the corner, and Nora (Petrich) had a nice one from the baseline.”
Marks said his team played right into the Bluejackets’ hands when it came to dictating the pace of the game.
“We had to calm down,” Marks said. “We were playing Hibbings game in the first half, that fast-paced game. We were in our own heads. We had to calm down and play our basketball.
“We started to a little bit more. Our defensive picked up a little bit, but not enough. They’re a good team.”
Fanci Williams hit for 11 points, and Haley Hawkinson nine. Petrich finished with seven.
Lauren Latvaaho had nine for Eveleth-Gilbert. Liz Stanaway finished with eight.
EG 15 15 — 30
HHS 28 22 — 50
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 9, Payton Dosan 3, Lydia Delich 3, Amara Wilcox 2, Morgan Marks 5, Liz Stanaway 8.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 11, Tiffany Davis 1, Jacie Clusiau 2, Makenzie Clough 2, Haley Hawkinson 9, Deetra Davis 5, Kourtney Manning 15, Nora Petrich 7.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 15; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 17-23; Hibbing 14-19; 3-pointers: Marks, Manning, Petrich.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 85
Greenway 55
COLERAINE — Ayden McDonald scored 29 points as the Bluejackets beat the Raiders in the Iron Range Conference contest at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Tre Holmes with 17, and Parker Maki and Eli Erickson with 11 each.
Gordon Skaar had 14 for Greenway. Dylan DeChampeau had 13 and Grant Hansen 12.
“I thought Greenway played well,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald dsaid. They came out and got after us. Ultimately, one of the difference makers is we wore them down over time. They’re not deep. We did get to their bench and tired them out.
“Once we got things at our pace, things got better for us.”
HHS 41 44 — 85
GHS 30 25 — 55
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 2, Hayden Verhel 5, Mayson Brown 5, Jack Grzybowski 5, Tre Holmes 17, Parker Maki 11, Eli Erickson 11, Ayden McDonald 29.
Greenway: Westin Smith 6, Grant Hansen 12, Gordon Skaar 14, JJ Hall 7, Dylan DeChampeau 13, Mathias MacKnight 3.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 11; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 6-11; Greenway 5-10; 3-pointers: Brown, Grzybowski, Holmes 4, McDonald 5, Smith 2, Skaar 3, DeChampeau.
Cromwell 82
Cherry 58
CHERRY — Micah Pocernich had 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Cardinals beat the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Gage Zoeller finished with 28, and Ethan Shelton had 10.
Matt Welch had 22 for Cherry, and Isaac Asuma finished with 20.
CR 43 39 — 82
CH 28 30 — 58
Cromwell: Micah Pocernich 35, Ethan Shelton 10, Gage Zoeller 28, Garrett Zoeller 9.
Cherry: Matt Welch 22, Isaac Asuma 20, Gavin Constantine 6, Sam Serna 2, David Clement 6, Mason Perkovich 2.
Total Fouls: Cromwell 11; Cherry 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cromwell 4-11; Cherry 6-12; 3-pointers: Pocrnich 7, Shelton 2, Garret Zoller 3, Asuma 2, Constantine 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 97
Floodwood 19
NASHWAUK — Jack Lorenz had 16 point to help the Spartans beat the Polar Bears at home Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin (14-3) were Jeff Lorenz with 15, and Gage Waldvogel and Daniel Clusiau 10 each.
FHS 5 14 — 19
NK 51 46 — 97
Floodwood: Travis Young 3, Hunter Platt 2, Aiden Williams 3, Drake Laine 5, BBlake Tahja 5, Carter Stoke 1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gage Waldovgel 10, Spencer Engel 6, Daniel Clusiau 10, Jager Nash 7, Jeff Lorenz 15, Daniel Olson 8, Daylen White 4, Teegan Warmuth 8, Isaiah Austad 2, Tavian Hallmark 4, jack Lorenz 16, Brent Keranen 7.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 7; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Floodwood 2-8; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-6; 3-pointers: Floodwood Young, Williams, Laine, Jeff Lorenz.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 63
North Woods 39
COOK — Baylie Jo Norris had 14 points as the Raiders beat the Grizzlies on the road Tuesday.
Jadin Saville had 11 points for Greenway, and Hailey Pederson had 10.
Brynn Simpson had 12 for North Woods.
GHS 29 34 — 63
NW 16 23 — 39
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 3, Baylie Jo Norris 14, Klara Finke 3, Frankie Cuellar 2, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 8, Hailey Pederson 10, Morgan Walsh 2, Chloe Hansen 8, Jadin Saville 11.
North Woods: Addy Burckhart 1, Helen Koch 5, Hannah Kinsley 9, Hannah Chiney 2, Brynn Simpson 12, Madison Spears 4, Sasha Strong 6.
Total Fouls: North Woods 14; Greenway 12; Fouled Out: Kennedy Wardas; Free Throws: North Woods 8-14; Greenway 12-17; 3-pointers: Koch, Strong 2, Hanson, Norris 2, Finke, Ramirez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.