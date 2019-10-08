INT’L. FALLS — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed first at the Hial Pike Meet held Tuesday at The River Golf Course.
The Bluejackets scored 57 points, compared to 82 for second-place Mesabi East. International Falls had 99, Ely 104, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 118, Mountain Iron-Buhl 120, Grand Rapids 150, Fort Frances 184 and Eveleth-Gilbert 218.
Aune Boben and Reese Aune led the way for the Bluejackets, placing sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 21:46 and 22:08.
Alizah Langner, who is a seventh-grader, was Hibbing’s third runner, placing 10th in 22:47. She was followed by Charleigh Hartl in 16th place in 23:07. Senior Mattison Johnson, who ran 2 ½ miles with one shoe, was 18th with a time of 23:15.
Rounding out the field were Jorie Anderson in 20th place (23:22), Lily Hess 21st (23:27), Gianna Figueroa 30th (23:53) and Miriam Milani 71st (27:15).
Chisholm’s Layla Rajkovich was 26th in 23:38, and Autum Rajkovich placed 65th in 26:52.
From Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Carlee Plackner was 13th, Baylie Norris 14th, Kaitlin Olson 15th, Karly Mann 22nd, Avalynn Westphal 58th and Adrianna Hansen 84th.
On the boys side, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was first with 45 points, followed by Ely with 70. Eveleth-Gilbert had 114, International Falls 120, Grand Rapids 129, then the Bluejackets were sixth with 137. Mesabi East had 194, Mountain Iron-Buhl 196, Deer River/Northland 215, Fort Frances 269 and Chisholm 291.
Zach Rusich placed 16th for Hibbing in 18:53, followed by Jacob Jensrud in 20th (19:22), Noah Anderson 28th (20:00), John Larrabee 38th (20:27 and Owen Hendrickson 45th (20:43).
Jack Gabardi was 61st, Nils Heinemann 64th, Ashton Balaski 72nd, Ethan Aune 75th, Oliver Stevens 81st and Noah Vinopal 85th.
For Chisholm, Sean Conner was 63rd, Warren Novak 73rd, Jesse Covell 77th, Kilen Klimek 78th, Charlie Thompson 82nd, Jonah Giermann 91st, Bay Yukich 98th, Dennis Kirkpatrick 99th and Luca Soderberg 101st.
For the Titans, Geno Uhrbom was second, Greg Peterson fifth, Spencer Engel eighth, Daniel Olson 13th and Connor Thoennes 17th.
Levi Danielson placed 22nd, Michael Butterfild 25th, Ben Plackner 37th, Coleman Groshong 39th, Kaleb Mann 54th and Ethan Ambuehl 69th.
In the junior high race, Fort Frances won it with 59 points, followed by Hibbing with 61. Ely had 70, Mountain Iron-Buhl 110, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 112, Mesabi East 131, Grand Rapids 168 and Eveleth-Gilbert 169.
Taite Murden placed fourth, Justin Walker fifth, Christian Massich 10th, Preston Sladek 21st and Jeremiah Schwartz 34th. Sam Gabarid was 43rd.
For Chisholm Hayden Roche was 25th, Ben Thompson 26th and Warren Novak 27th.
In the girls junior high race, Grace Bigelow was eighth, Emma Reini was 10th and Libby Elias 12th.
