DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team will get a chance to defend their Section 7AAA title.
That’s because the Bluejackets put three players in double figures en route to a 52-46 Section 7AAA semifinal victory over Princeton Saturday at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing had three girls in double figures, led by Fanci Williams with 13. Kourtney Manning and Haley Hawkinson both had 11.
“It’s exciting,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “The girls are pumped up. When you start the season, this is something you want to get yourself into, the last game. We’re down to 16 teams, and we’ll go from there.”
Williams, Manning and Hawkinson may have led the team in scoring, but it was the role players who got the Bluejackets over the hump.
Both Manning and Hawkinson had to go to the bench in foul trouble for most of the first half. With those players leading the way, Hibbing had a 31-22 lead at halftime.
“Offensively, we were sharp in the first half,” LaCoe said. “They played a man the whole first half, but we extended the lead with both Hawk and Kourtney on the bench. I have to give Reese (Aune), Nora (Petrich), Jacie (Clusiau) and rest of them a lot of credit.
“They ran the offense. They took care of the ball. Reese hit a last-second 3-pointer, which was nice to have two buzzer beaters two games in a row. That helps.”
LaCoe said he couldn’t give those players enough players for the job they did in that first half.
“We could have turned the ball over because they were pressuring us,” LaCoe said. “We were making the right passes and getting open looks.”
LaCoe said that Princeton went to a zone in the second half, and that’s when Williams went to work.
“We hit some crucial shots in the second half,” LaCoe said. “Fanci came up big in the last seven minutes, getting inside baskets against that zone.”
LaCoe likes the balance that this team shows. The Bluejackets don’t have to rely on one or two players to pick up the scoring load.
“Kourtney has been a leading scorer, Jacie has led us in scoring and Hawk has led us,” LaCoe said. “Today it was Fanci. When you can get three players in double figures and the others contributing, you’re tough to defend.”
Hibbing will now play Hermantown in the Section 7AAA finals, which will be held Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
HHS 31 21 — 52
PHS 22 24 — 46
Hibbing: Reese Aune 6, Fanci Williams 13, Jacie Clusiau 3, Makenzie Clough 6, Haley Hawkinson 11, Kourtney Manning 11, Nora Petrich 2.
Princeton: Maddie Kleingartner 3, Kaitlyn Sauther 3, Tracey McGowen 8, Lauren Bjurman 11, Whitney Tennison 4, Johanna Kostanshe 3, Haley Lupkes 3, Madison James 11.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Princeton 19; Fouled Out: Tess Jungroth; Free Throws: Hibbing 14-18; Princeton 10-15; 3-pointers: Aune, Clusiau, Hawkinson, Manning, Kleingartner, Sauter, McGowan 2, Bjurman, James.
