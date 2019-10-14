Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls cross country has had quite a few showdowns with Mesabi East this season, and the Bluejackets have done quite well against the Giants.
Hibbing coach James Plese is hoping for one more successful try against Mesabi East when the gun goes off for the Iron Range Conference Meet, which begins at 3:30 p.m., at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
The Bluejackets are sitting in a good spot, but Plese knows it’s going to take some work to get past the Giants, who have won the title the past two seasons.
Plese will be running everyone of his girls racers in the varsity meet, and that worked to the tune of a win over Mesabi East at the Hial Pike Meet last week.
Plese would like to see his two seniors, Mattison Johnson and Lily Hess, go out on a winning note.
“I hope their health holds up. I hope they can get through it, not just finishing the race but finishing strong,” Plese said. “They’re road is coming to an end here, and we want to end on a high note.
“We had won the conference back-to-back and now Mesabi East has taken it the last two years. For a four-year stretch, we’ve been in a battle with them. That coincides with Ava Hill coming out for cross country.”
With that said, Plese knows it will be a battle to the end.
“If we’re able to defeat them, and it’s going to be tight, we need to be on our game,” Plese said. “Hopefully, that bodes well for us, and gives us some momentum going into next week’s sections.
“That’s going to be a bigger challenge, but it starts here today. Hopefully, Lily and Matti can set the tone.”
Their leadership should bring along the rest of the pack, which includes Reese Aune and Aune Boben.
“Reese and Aune have been trading off one/two finishes for most of the season,” Plese said. “Aune has been running a little stronger right now, but they’re within 10 seconds of one another in most races.
“They are pushing each other and racing well. This course may not give us our fastest times, but they have to go out there to race and compete. They set the tone up front to do that.”
Plese is hoping that will carry over to Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson, Addison Hess, Charleigh Hartl, Alizah Langner and Gianna Figoroua.
“We have a lot of youth there, but they’ve been racing well,” Plese said. “They haven’t seemed too intimidated by anything we’ve thrown at them, or the races they’ve been in. That’s a good thing.
“That’s where the pack helps. If we can get those girls all packed up, we can push the other teams back farther. We’re not going to beat the No. 1 runner. That’s not where we’re at right now, but if we can hang on and be near the next pack, we’re in good shape.”
The big thing is offsetting Hill, who will win the race. Mesabi East has two other runners who could finish in the top five.
“We need our five runners ahead of their fourth runner,” Plese said. “In our last few races, we’ve been able to do that. We can mix it up with their two and three runners, but our fifth runner has to be ahead of their fourth runner, by a safe margin.
“That No. 1 place, it helps them a lot. We have to hope for a little bit of luck from the other schools to break up that pack and push some of those other girls back a little bit. If they go one-two-three, we’re obviously in a world of hurt.”
All Plese wants them to do is go after it as hard as they can.
“They have to lay it all out on the table,” he said. “The girls want the conference meet, and they want to build momentum for our section meet.”
On the boys side, it doesn’t look like David Platt will be able to run, so that lays it all on the shoulders of Zach Rusich.
“He’s the frontrunner for us,” Plese said. “He has to go out and run a consistent race. We’ve struggled with that.”
At the Hial Pike, Rusich ran a 5:25 first mile, then his second mile was 6:20. He has to find a pace in between those two times and stick with it.
“We’re battling consistency there,” Plese said. “He gets caught up trying to get out there with the pack. He has to be patient, and trust his training and the coaching to run that six-minute first mile.
“If he can run the third mile at the 5:20 pace, go after it. To burn it up the first mile, then he battles for those two miles to hang on, that doesn’t lead to a lot of success in that respect.”
To that end, Plese said they will have Rusich key in on a couple of runners, and if it feels good, then go.
“He has to be more mindful of the pace,” Plese said. “We’re hoping he’ll get all-conference.”
Running behind Rusich will be Noah Anderson, John Larrabee, along with Owen Hendrickson, Jeremiah Wentland, Ashton Balaski, Ethan Roy and Jacob Jensrud.
“These guys have had their ups-and-downs this year, but they’re still working and doing well for us,” Plese said. “They’re gaining experience we can’t replace. Hopefully, we’re all going under 20 minutes today.
“We’ll see how the day shapes up. We’ll see what happens.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin should win the team title with Geno Uhrbom, Greg Peterson, Spencer Engel and David Olson leading the way.
“They’ve developed a team around Geno, but it helps to that guy setting the tone,” Plese said. “We want sneak a couple of guys into all-conference, and hopefully, be in a respectful battle for the team scores.
“I’d like to say we’ll battle for second place. That should be our goal. Zach has to set that tone.”
