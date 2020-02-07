Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team starts Section 7AA action next week, but the Bluejackets get one more opportunity to tune up their technique.
That chance comes today when Hibbing takes part in the Howard Lake-Waverly Invite, which begins at 9 a.m.
Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce is looking forward to the individual tournament to get some of his wrestlers matches for the tourney and for a couple of other reasons, too.
“This is a nice, little tune-up tournament,” Pierce said. “Usually, we are relaxing now, healing up injuries and skin issues we have, getting ready for sections. With the cancellation, we wanted to make sure that everybody had mat time and chances at certain things.
“Again, this is a nice, little tuneup tournament for us. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be similar to our New London-Spicer Tournament we used to go to, and the Barnesville Tournament. If the kids wrestle sharp, they can come out of this feeling good going into sections.”
The two tournaments that were cancelled were the Belt Buckle in North Branch, and the Champlin Park Invite.
Pierce likes taking his wrestlers to central, western and southern Minnesota because the wrestling is a little different in those parts of the state.
“There’s some different styles down there,” Pierce said. “We’ll see the Hutchinson’s and teams like that. It’s nice to see some different stuff before the state tournament, which isn’t normal for us at this time of the season. We get some stuff during the middle of the year, but now, to see that same kind of stuff you may see at the state, it’s nice to hit this one.
“I’m excited for it to see. I’m hoping to see if the kids are getting to their peaks right now, and that we’re not at any kind of lull. I want to see them on a high here. If we wrestle well, we can do well.”
As far as the team goes, Pierce will have one hole in his lineup at 113. He won’t be able to fill it come section time.
“We’d have to take that one all of the way to the state tournament,” Pierce said. “My goal was to minimally make it to the final four. I know Princeton and Foley are tough. We’d have to have an amazing dual to pull off a Foley win.
“It’s not like we couldn’t do it, but it’s one of the Mount Everest tasks. I want us to tune ourselves up this weekend. We’ve had a week off, so we have to hit it and be ready for sections Tuesday.”
