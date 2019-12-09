Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — How good can the Hibbing High School boys swimming team be?
Pretty good as it turns out, but the Bluejackets will be tested in a big way today when they travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks in a 5 p.m., dual meet at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Grand Rapids finished second to Hibbing last year at the 7A Meet, but the Bluejackets graduated a lot more than the Thunderhawks, which makes them the favorites in this meet early in the season.
“We’ll find out where we are as far as where we sit in relation to the strength of another team,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “This year with Virginia and Eveleth combined for the first time an already-strong Virginia team got that much stronger.
“Frankly, we lost more to graduation than either one of those two teams. We’re an underdog to both of those teams. That’s statistically true. We’ll find out exactly how far of an underdog we are. It’s the reality of the situation. We’ll do the best we can, and try to put up a good fight and contest with them.”
How will Veneziano approach this meet?
“In the not too distant future, we have three invitationals in three-consecutive weekends,” Veneziano said. “What I’m looking for is seed times going into those meets. In all actuality, this dual meet isn’t that big on my radar screen.
“We have bigger fish to fry in these invites than we do with a dual meet. If anything, I’m looking at this as getting some decent seed times going into those meets. I don’t have the opportunity to figure that stuff out. This meet is a tool. That’s all it is, a tool to see where we’re at and get us some seed times. The outcome isn’t that big of a deal to me.”
Even so, Hibbing needs the competition, and Grand Rapids will provide it.
“It’s good,” Veneziano said. “You open yourself up to going against a Rapids team, then you have the Bloomington Jefferson Invite, the Bronco Invite, then the Maroon and Gold Meet.
“We’re not going to set the world on fire the next month. That’s OK. We’re at the stage of the game where we understand the process. I’m not too anxious over any of this. It’s a learning process.”
Which means there will be a lot of adapting and changing as the season goes on.
“Early season, it is what it is,” Veneziano said. “We’ll try to find out as much as we can. You have to use the first half of the season as gathering a knowledge base.
“Once you go from there, you can start formulating a plan for the end of the year. Right now, this is all an experiment and an information-gathering stage of the season.”
