HIBBING — Last year, Parker Maki had to sit out most of the December with an injury, and that didn’t set well with the Hibbing sophomore at the time.
Maki never thought that would happen again, but the junior sprained his ankle at a scrimmage in Cold Spring, at the end of November, and once again, he was going to miss games — four to be exact.
It wasn’t fun, but Maki did what he could from the sideline to help the team, but on the inside, he was chomping at the bit to get back on the floor.
His return came Thursday, and Maki didn’t disappoint, scoring 19 points as the Hibbing High School boys basketball team defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 100-35 at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Needless to say, getting back on the court was good therapy for Maki.
“It’s frustrating having that again at the same time I did last year,” Maki said. “Just being on the bench when you could be out there helping out your team, all I could do was cheer my team on and give them pointers and stuff.
“It’s good to be back.”
Of course, there are some pitfalls to being out so long.
“My conditioning, I wasn’t in shape at all,” Maki said. “I’ll get back to that this week. I was a little worried (about the ankle) at first, not to tweak it again, then I got in a groove and it felt good and I got back into things.”
Maki finally got his first points of the season, a basket then a free throw, but scoring was the last thing on his mind.
“It felt good, but it’s just another point,” Maki said. “I can’t get too excited about those. It feels great to be back. I was frustrated sitting on the bench. Now, I’m out there moving. I’ll be back for the holiday tournament.
“I hope to get three games there.”
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald admitted that it was nice to have his big man back. He does more than just score.
“It’s nice because he’s such a big body,” McDonald said. “You can tell that he doesn’t have his wind or his legs yet. That will come back, but it’s nice having him back. The two injuries we’ve been dealing with have challenged us. Now, we’ve got him back, and we have to take advantage of it.
“He did a lot of nice things today. He found the right spots. He kept moving to get passes for easy buckets. He hedged ball screens hard. He rotated nicely in our press. There were things that were more than just the average person saw that he did nicely tonight. That’s a good sign of what’s to come.”
The Bluejackets did put four players into double figures led by Tre Holmes with 22. Ayden McDonald had 17 and Eli Erickson finished with 15.
It was a nice win, but McDonald noticed some things that went unchecked that his team will need to do against most of the teams on their schedule.
“Some of the things we were giving up in the first half, not to take anything away from Eveleth, because they took what was there and a good job with that,” McDonald said. “They hit some threes on the perimeter.
“I got on them a little bit at the half. We were floating around and not closing out enough. We weren’t getting on the floor for 50/50 balls. We were disappointed with that. These mistakes are going to hurt next week at our holiday tournament. We won’t be able to get through that.”
The Golden Bears were led by Carter Mavec with 12 points. Josh Creer-Oberstar had seven and Carter Flannigan six.
EG 19 16 — 35
HHS 48 52 — 100
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 12, AJ Roen 4, Zach Lindseth 4, Carter Flannigan 6, Jaden Lang 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 7.
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 8, Tre Holmes 22, Parker Maki 19, Amari Manning 9, Joe Paver 4, Eli Erickson 15, Isaac Colbaugh 6, Ayden McDonald 17.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 15; Hibbing 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 2-9; Hibbing 9-14; 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen, Creer-Oberstar, Brown 2, Holmes 6, Colbaugh.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 67
Chisholm 33
CHISHOLM — Kourtney Manning had 19 points, and Haley Hawkinson finished with 18 as the Bluejackets beat the Bluestreaks at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Thursday.
Jacie Clusiau pitched in with nine, Reese eight and Nora Petrich six.
Jordan Temple had 13 for Chisholm
HHS 32 35 — 67
CHS 15 18 — 33
Hibbing: Reese Aune 8, Fanci Williams 2, Jacie Clusiau 9, Makenzie Clough 3, Haley Hawkinson 18, Kourtney Manning 19, Nora Petrich 6, Madison Lampton 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 13, Sofie Anderson 6, Katie Pearson 4, Amanda Bjortomt 3, Tresa Baumgard 3, Mya Pessenda 2, Hannah Kne 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Chisholm 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 8-15; Chisholm 3-10; 3-pointers: Aune 2, Clusiau 2, Clough, Hawkinson 2, Manning, Petrich, Temple 2, Bjortomt, Pearson.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 77
Fond du Lac 44
NASHWAUK — The Spartans picked up their first win of the season, beating the Ojibway at home Thursday.
Maddy Owens led five Nashwauk-Keewatin players in double figures with 14 points. Misty Bozich, Johnnie Waldvogel and Emily Howard each had 13 and Jazz Svaleson 10.
Tannia Misquadace had 22 for Fond du Lac.
“It was a good feeling in the locker room,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Dan Owens said. “The girls were excited to finally break the ice. It’s been a long-time coming to get to this point. They were pumped.”
FDL 17 27 — 44
NK 37 40 — 77
Fond du Lac: Solai Mohr 7, Allison Cooley 8, Tannia Misquadace 22, Talayah Martineau 7.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 13, Johnnie Waldvogel 13, Maddy Owens 14, Kiara Clusiau 4, Chloe Williams 6, Emma Williams 4, Jazz Svaleson 10, Emily Howard 13.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Fouled Out: Martineau; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 7-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 17-24; 3-pointers: Mohr, Cooley, Misquadace 4, Martineau, Bozich, Owens 2, Chloe Williams.
Greenway 41
Eveleth-Gilbert 37
EVELETH — Emmalee Oviatt scored 12 points as the Raiders defeated the Golden Bears in the Iron Range Conference contest Thursday on the road.
Baylie Jo Norris had nine points.
Amara Carey led Eveleth-Gilbert with 13 points. Payton Dosen lhad 11.
GHS 27 16 — 43
EG 8 29 — 37
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jor Norris 9, Emmalee Oviatt 12, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 5, Hailey Pederson 4, Morgan Walsh 4, Chloe Hansen 3.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latyaaho 2, Payton Dosan 11, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Carey 3, Elli Jankila 13, Cadyn Krmpotich 6.
Total Fouls: Greenway 21; Eveleth-Gilbert 17; Fouled Out: Walsh, Hansen; Free Throws: Greenway 12-17; Eveleth-Gilbert 9-17; 3-pointers: Norris, Ramirez, Hansen, Carey.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 58
Northland 52
REMER — The Bluestreaks down the Eagles in the high school boys basketball contest on the road Thursday.
No other information was available on the game.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 98
Kelliher-Northome 53
NORTHOME — The Spartans went on the road the beat Kelliher-Northome Thursday.
No other information was available on the game.
