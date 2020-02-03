Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team came away from a weekend of back-to-back games with a 1-1 record, beating Mesabi East, then losing to Bemidji.
The Bluejackets will now play their third game in five days when the host Eveleth-Gilbert in an Iron Range Conference contest, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing had an impressive win over the Giants, limiting both Ava Hill and Hannah Hannuksula to under 40 points apiece.
Against the Lumberjacks, the Bluejackets run into a buzz saw, as Bemidji shot just around 50-percent from the 3-point line.
“They (Mesabi East) are a good team, a state-tournament caliber team in their class,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “We played well. Defensively, we shut down their two key girls. Offensively, our three scorers, two had 20 and one had 15 and nine assists.
“On Saturday, they were lights out with 3-pointers. It was tired legs. Friday, we looked fast, Saturday, we looked slow. We should be fine today.”
Back-to-back games, according to LaCoe, have been
tough on his team.
“They have hurt us this year,” he said. “We’ve talked about it the last couple of weeks. We have one more next week. They’re tough, especially when we don’t go deep on our bench.
“Some of the girls are playing extended minutes. They have to figure out how to get through that. The girls will be fresh. We’ll be OK today. They had two days to recover. They will be ready to go.”
The Golden Bears coming into the game with a 10-11 mark, and with a two-game winning streak.
“They have the record we have,” LaCoe said. “They’re a .500-caliber team. They have some dangerous players. They’re young, but they can play. They’re aggressive. They play good defense. They pressure man-to-man. They play a good zone.
“We have to be ready to go. We’ve come into some games where we start slow., especially against teams that we should take care of early in the game. We haven’t done that. We have to do that today.”
More importantly, LaCoe said his team has to go out and execute.
“We have to go in there and work on our stuff,” LaCoe said. “On Friday, we had a great night shooting, a full game. I want to see another full game put together on the offensive and defensive ends. The girls were working together, making the extra pass, being aggressive on offense.
“That’s when we work well.”
