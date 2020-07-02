HIBBING — Cam McRoberts hit a grand-slam in the first inning, then Ely held off a Hibbing comeback en route to a 17-6 victory over the Hornets Wednesday at Al Nyberg Field.
As expected, Hibbing was a little rusty and it showed in the first as Ely used four walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Dalton Schreffler, then McRoberts’ grand slam to take a 5-0 lead.
“Ely had played a game or two more than we had, and they were more prepared,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “That’s the nature of being able to play a few games earlier than we did.”
Brody Niskanen started for the Hornets, giving up three hits in two innings of work. He struck out one.
“Nisky had some good pop, but we let on a few too many baserunners,” Schafer said. “We got ourselves in a hole, but we responded well.”
Hibbing scored twice in the first when Joe Allison and took third on a wild pitch. Will Durie was hit-by-a-pitch, then they both scored on a double by Evan Vinopal.
Ely plated one run in the second to make it 6-2 on an RBI fielder’s choice ground out by Trevor Mattson.
Ely added three more runs in the third to make it 9-2.
Tyler Houky had an RBI single and DeRenee hit a two-run double.
Hibbing scored once in the third to make it 9-3 when Allison walked, then Durie singled him home, then the Hornets added three runs in the fourth to pull within three, 9-6.
With two out, Josh Kivela walked and Carter Anderson singled. Allison singled home a run, then Evan Radovich walked to load the bases.
Durie walked to force home a
run, then Vinopal walked to force home the final run of the inning.
“We hung around as long as we could,” Schafer said. “We probably had a lack of being on the field, and that kind of caught up to us. It is what it is when you have a unique season like this year.”
Those would be the final runs of the game for Hibbing, but Ely added three in the fifth with the help of a two-run single by McRoberts, then in the sixth, Ely added three more runs.
In the seventh, DeRenee walked to force home a run, then Zach Cheney singled home the final run of the game.
Kivela worked one inning, giving up two hits. Durie worked three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four; and Vinopal worked one inning, striking out one and giving up one hit.
“We competed,” Schafer said. “They worked hard, and I’m not disappointed in that. We have a few kids on the team that weren’t baseball players growing up, but they put their best foot forward.
“Ely is historically a competitive baseball team,” Schafer said. “They were more game ready than we were. Defensively, we only made one error, which was much better than last year.
“We put quite a few good at bats together, especially with runners in scoring position. We were able to get them in. We kept fighting. Both Joe and Will had big at bats. It wasn’t bad for not having a lot of time to prepare.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.