Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
DULUTH — In two previous meetings, the Hermantown High School girls basketball team defeated Hibbing by a total of two points.
Why would the Section 7AAA championship game be any different?
It wasn’t.
Hibbing and the Hawks punched it out like two prizefighters in a 15-round title fight, but the Bluejackets didn’t have enough left at the end as Hernantown came away with a 45-43 victory in the Section 7AAA championship game Thursday at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
It looked like the Hawks were going for the knockout punch early as they ran out to an 18-3 lead,
It looked like a runway.
“We had to work our tails off to get back into the game,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “The shots were in-and-out in that first 10 minutes. It wasn’t like we were taking terrible shots.
“They were going in-and-out. The girls worked hard to get back into it. They got to within three at the half, which I was happy with, after being down by 15.”
With about 7:42 left in the first half, Hibbing started heating up.
Haley Hawkinson and Jacie Clusiau hit back-to-back baskets, then Kourtney Manning finally got on the board with consecutive 3-pointers and it was 18-13. Getting Manning on the board was crucial to Hibbing’s comeback effort,
“She’s our leader,” LaCoe said, “She can hit those shots. I would like to see us take it to the basket more and shoot more free throws, but defensively, they were pushing us away from the basket.
“They did what they wanted to do with us,”
The Bluejackets’ defense stiffened up and held the Hawks to just two free throws over the last 7:42 of the half.
In the meantime, Fanci Williams converted a nice pass from Reese Aune into a basket, then Manning hit two free throws and it was 20-17 at the half.
“We went to a zone after they took that big lead in the first half,” LaCoe said.
In the second half, Hawkinson hit for five points, the Bluejackets cut the deficit to one, 23-22, but Hermantown got a three-point play from Ally Schmitz and a 3-pointer by Maiah Christianson to go up by seven, 29-22.
Another three-point play by Schmitz gave the Hawks a 32-23 lead with 13:19 to play in the game.
“We let them go up by nine, but we took a lead with about six minutes to go, and a few calls here and there.,” LaCoe said. “The girls played their hearts out. We gave ourselves a chance to win in the last seconds.
“It would have been better to come out on the other side of it, but Hermantown has a good team.”
Hermantown went up 34-25, with just under 13 minutes to play, but consecutive baskets by Manning and Williams made it 34-29 with 10:48 remaining on the clock.
The Bluejackets got the game tied with 7:08 to play as Manning and Hawkinson made back-to-back baskets, then after a Christianson two-pointer gave the Hawks a two-point lead again, Makenzie Clough sank a 3-pointer to give Hibbing its first lead of the game, 38-37.
A free throw by Manning and another basket by Manning gave the Bluejackets a 41-37 lead with 5:12 to play.
The Hawks came back to tie it, then took the lead on some free throws by Schmitz.
Hibbing had a couple chances to take the lead, but the Bluejackets’ shots were off the mark, thus securing the Hawks’ victory,
“They didn’t quit. They have huge hearts,” LaCoe said, “I huddled them up right after the buzzer went off and told them to keep their chins up, They played a heck of a game, and they should be proud of themselves as I am, as is the community.
“They played well.”
Manning led Hibbing with 19 points.
Schmitz had 17 for Hermantown, Ava Asgaard 14 and Christianson 10.
HIB 17 26 — 43
HER 20 25 — 45
Hibbing: Reese Aune 2, Jacie Clusiau 5, Makenzie Clough 3, Haley Hawkinson 9, Kourtney Manning 18,
Hermantown: Ava Asgaard 14, Maiah Christianson 10, Bryton Kukowski 4, Ally Schmitz 17.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Hermantown 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 5-12; Hermantown 13-18 ; 3-pointers: Clusiau, Clough, Manning 2, Asgaard 2, Christianson, Schmitz.
Baseball
HCC 16
Missouri Valley College 7
MARSHALL, MO — The Hibbing Community College baseball team beat the Missouri Valley JV in game one of a doubleheader 16-7 Thursday.
The Cardinals tallied 14 hits, committed six errors and left six runners on base in the seven inning contest.
JD Cunningham threw a complete game for HCC, giving him the win. Cunningham allowed six hits and struck out four during his outing.
Hunter Herpel hit a solo homerun. Ray Santacruz and Derrick Calvillo each recorded three hits with one double.
HCC 360 007 0 — 16 14 4
MVC 005 020 0 — 7 6 5
Hibbing: JD Cunningham (W); MVC: Tydeck (L) ; 2B — Carson Dobias, Santacruz, Calvillo, Jake Anderly; HR — Herpel, Mitchell
Game 2
MVC 13
HCC 10
MARSHALL, MO — In game two of the doubleheader, the Cardinals gave up a four-run third inning and would fall by a final score of 13-10.
Robert Rodriguez hit a three-run homerun for HCC. Evyn Booth drew two walks and also notched a single in four-plate appearances.
HCC 230 230 0 — 10 7 2
MVC 214 330 x — 13 14 2
Hibbing: Brody Mundell (L), Cole Mammenga (3rd, 4th), Diego Martinez (5th, 6th); MVC: Ruddy (W); 2B — Derrick Calvillo (2), Santacruz, Juilan Diaz, Egrom, Leggs, T. Willams, Clutter; HR — Rodriguez
