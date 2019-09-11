Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — No one can say the Hibbing High School volleyball team is backing down from tough competition.
After winning their first match over Deer River, the Bluejackets have taken on Mesabi East, Proctor, Greenway and Grand Rapids, no pushovers by any means.
That trend continues today when Hibbing travels to Hermantown to take on the Hawks in a 7 p.m., contest.
This isn’t the first time the Bluejackets have had this kind of schedule.
“It’s like this every year,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said. “We’ve actually gotten it to be less brutal than in past years. We used to have one or two matches before these games.
“It mentally wears on you, especially if you don’t come out with wins. It works on your mind. We’ve had positives in each game. Now, it’s pulling it all together. We’re a much different team than last year, but you’d like to see them get the wins for a confidence builder.”
The one problem that has been plaguing Hibbing this season is timidness, and even though it’s getting better, the Bluejackets are still showing signs of it at particular times during games.
“It’s being ready to hit the ball, attack and not be afraid of the end results,” McGough said. “That’s getting better, but we have to stop letting those four or five points happen. They have a hard time fighting back from that.”
McGough did say that Hibbing’s blocking has been a lot better, the attacks from the middle, along with the defense has been noticeably better, too.
The Bluejackets will need all of that to shine against Hermantown, which comes into the match with a 3-2 mark.
The Hawks have beaten Marshall, Duluth East and Grand Rapids, while falling to Greenway Tuesday.
“They’re a disciplined team,” McGough said. “The last time we met was a playoff match last year. We went 1-3 with them, but that was huge. The girls will have confidence going into this match knowing that.
“We have to start out strong and have the goal of achieving three points every time somebody goes back to serve. It’s going to be an interesting match. The girls need a win. They could use. We’re working for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.