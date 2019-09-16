Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team is still searching for the elusive second win of the season, but the Bluejackets are getting closer.
Hibbing took part in the North Branch Tournament over the weekend, and although the Bluejackets lost four games, there were some promising signs coming out of the invite.
Hibbing will try to carry some of those positives into an Iron Range Conference match today when Eveleth-Gilbert comes to town for a 7 p.m., contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
In North Branch, Hibbing lost to Princeton and St. Francis, then it fell to Cloquet in three games and Carlton.
“We didn’t play our top game against either Princeton or St. Fancis,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said. “We definitely played much-better matches against both Carlton and Cloquet.
“We had a lot of improvements noted, Our hitting became, progressively, much better in both games with Cloquet and Carlton.”
The one thing Hibbing has to carry over from those two matches is putting the ball down.
The Bluejackets had been timid to start the season, but they’re starting to come out of that right now.
“We had some more kills and less errors in that department,” McGough said. “What’s preventing us from winning games is our execution at the end. We’re talking about that in practice and working on it.
“We want to change things up and not worry about the hard kill to a player that’s standing there. You have to be creative. The set may not be ideal, but as a hitter, they have to move the ball around.”
As McGough said, it doesn’t matter if the set is good or not-so-good, the Hibbing hitters have to adjust to it and still try to knock it down on the other side of the court.
“As a hitter, it’s their job to make that setter look good,” McGough said. “They need be creative. They need to open up and have more options.”
Being creative is the key word. Instead of hitting it hard right at somebody, the Bluejackets have to learn when and where to place those hits to become more effective.
“A lot of it is explaining it at practice and talking about it,” McGough said. “They’re finally realizing that it’s not about the hard kill.”
The Golden Bears are a team that beat Hibbing last season, so it won’t be easy for the Bluejackets to get that second victory. They will have to earn it.
“They’re a good, hustling team,” McGough said. “They go for everything, so we’ll have to be on our toes. We lost to them last year, so this year, we’re hoping to get some revenge.
“We can’t take anyone lightly. Once you start doing that, then you have zero chance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.