HIBBING — After his team beat Duluth Denfeld 27-0 on Oct. 16, Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard, in his post-game talk, asked his players, ‘Why not us?’
That was the message Howard offered up as the Bluejackets had five days to prepare for the Section 7AAAA playoffs.
With only six teams in the section, of which two receive first-round byes, Hibbing has a 16-percent chance of advancing to the state tournament.
Why can’t the Bluejackets be one of those teams?
That will all be sorted out in the wash when Hibbing travels to Lindstrom to take on Chisago Lakes in a 7 p.m., first-round Section 7AAAA contest today.
It was only one win, but sometimes, that’s all it takes to get a team headed in the right direction.
“That win was huge,” Howard said. “I can’t remember being up here and winning a game before the start of playoffs. The confidence level of the kids is up. Beating a team we should beat was huge for them.
“We have to carry over that confidence. That’s the biggest things we need to keep going. When was the last time we had a scoop-and-score and an interception-and-score in the same game? That should give us some confidence on the defensive side.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets did score on their first possession, and they had some other efficient drives. The only problem — Hibbing wasn’t able to finish off those drives with scores.
“We have to have that confidence in getting out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage and being ready to go,” Howard said. “On that first drive, we were go, go, go, then we let off a little bit.
“We have to figure out why that was happening. We were slowing down. What was different? Why did we slow down? Was it because we had a lead by a lot? We had those two touchdowns by the defense, so our offense hasn’t been out there for a long time. Maybe we weren’t ready to. We have to work on that.”
The Wildcats are 2-5 on the season, and they haven’t played anybody in the section. Howard and his staff are going in somewhat blind, but Howard remembers playing Chisago Lakes while he was playing in Pine City.
He said the Wildcats haven’t changed that much since that time.
“They still run the same offense that they did when I played, the triple option,” Howard said. “You have the fullback, and their quarterback waits a long time to pull the ball out. You have to someone disciplined to hit the quarterback, the fullback and the pitch guy on every-single play.
“We have to be disciplined on defense, very disciplined.”
There can be no improvisation on defense. If the middle linebacker has the fullback, he keys in on the fullback.
“That’s who he has,” Howard said. “We have people who have the quarterback. That’s who they have. We have people who have the pitch guys. That’s who they have. If they decide to sneak, that’s the time they will take off.”
Howard said the Wildcats will run a 4-2-5 defense, which looks like a 4-4, but they list their two outside linebackers as defensive backs.
“We have some things that we’ve been looking at,” Howard said. “It was a nice, long weekend to sit and watch film. There’s some things there. Hopefully, our kids come out and execute the game plan that we have.
“It’s been nice that throughout weeks watching them build this offense. There were a couple of weeks where all we could do was pass. There were a couple of weeks where all we could do was run. It’s starting to mesh together.”
The one thing that hurt Hibbing’s offense against the Hunters was untimely penalties.
The Bluejackets must be more disciplined when it comes to those infractions.
“We have to stay away from those,” Howard said. “We have to stay focused. If someone hits you after a whistle, walk away. If someone makes a comment, walk away. It’s always the second person that gets caught.
“It’s hard to do that. Everyone is guilty of it, but we have to be disciplined.”
With all of that said, it all comes back to, ‘Why not us?’
“Everyone is 0-0, and anyone can win,” Howard said. “Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to do it?”
