HIBBING — It was a tough day for the Hibbing High School wrestling team, but the Bluejackets learned a lot in the process.
Hibbing dropped three matches at the Hibbing Duals Saturday, falling 42-36 to Fosston/Bagley, 41-32 to Zimmerman and 61-18 to Faribault at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing was in a barnburner with the Brawlers in that first match.
The team score was tied 36-36 heading into the 285-pound match.
The Bluejackets’ Chris Tureson was leading 5-1 late in the third period, but Fosston/Bagely’s Axel Munter turned Tureson to his back, got the fall at 5:33 and won the match for the Brawlers.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said his team wrestled well even though that match slipped through the Bluejackets’ fingers.
“They’ve got some tough kids,” Pierce said. “We have our inexperience at the bottom, but the kids wrestled tough there.”
Fosston-Bagley won three-of-the-first-four weight classes at Aiden Wolfe, Zach Thompson and Keegan Senger won by major decision, fall, decision, respectively.
Gabe Martin won by forfeit for Hibbing, then Hudson Mann, Bryson Larrabee and David Platt all won by fall and it was 24-14 Bluejackets.
Dane Schoenborn and Carter Sorensen both won by fall for the Brawlers, then Henry Burrack won by major decision to make it 30-24 Brawlers.
The two teams exchanged forfeits wins with Jagger Greenwood and Jacob Lomen getting those victories, but Fosston/Bagley had a 36-30 lead.
Langston Nash picked up a big fall at 220 to tie it, setting the stage for that match between Tureson and Munter.
“Langston pulled us back into it,” Pierce said. “Maybe we could have done something to that could have turned this out at the end, but we wanted wrestle straight up with them. We didn’t make any moves, just wrestle our guys.
“We bumped up Langston to 220 to get the match, and he got us back in it.”
Tureson took that 5-1 lead and looked to be in the driver’s seat.
“Chris had the match won, and he knows it,” Pierce said. “He’s harder on himself than we are. I want these kids to know that we’re all together as a family here. Win or lose, we pick each other up.
“Long after this meet is over, these guys will know each other and be together. They’re going to remember the different things that happened here. The wins and losses are going to go away a lot of the time. He wrestled tough.”
“I thought we wrestled tough,” Pierce said. “We won the matches we should have. We battled tough in some of the other ones. They have a couple guys who are ranked in the state.
“The rest of the team kept it close, doing their jobs all the way up.”
The Thunder came out and blitzed Hibbing right away with four-straight pins and a technical fall.
Ryley Chapman, Dmytro Ponomarenko and Sam Miller had the falls, and Joe Montplaisir had the tech fall.
Mann and Bryson Larrabee got falls for the Bluejackets and Platt had a decision, but Zimmerman ran off three more falls by Eli Stellmach, Trent Kohner and Ryan Bouley.
Greenwood would get a fall and Nash would win by tech fall, then after a double forfeit, Tureson won by fall to end the match.
Against the Falcons, JT Hausen won by tech fall; Tyler Boyd, Isaac Yetzer, Gael Ramirez and DJ Saunders all won by fall; Riley Stoltz won by decision; Bryce Nolen, George Soto, Josh Oathoudt, Dylan Lippert all won by fall; and Gabe Shatskikh won by forfeit.
Platt, Greenwood and Tureson all won by fall for the Bluejackets.
“The loss to Fosston took a little bit of wind out of everybody’s sails,” Pierce said. Had we pulled that one out, it might have looked different with Zimmerman and everything. We battled tough.
“I would have liked our chances facing Faribault first, but they bring in six or seven seniors, so they’re tough. We knew they would be. We didn’t get injured. They all gave their six minutes. We wrestled the best we could with these guys. We’ll go back to work and get ready for Grand Rapids now.”
Faribault 61, Hibbing 18
106 — Hausen, F, def. Roy, tech fall, 16-0, 2:23; 113 — Boyd, F, pinned Martin, 1:22; 120 — Yetzer F, pinned Thronson, :32; 126 — Gael Ramirez, F, pinned Cannata, :56; 132 — Saunders, F, pinned Mann, :50; 138 — Stoltz, F, def. Bryson Larrabee, 3-1; 145 — Platt, H, pinned Hoy, 1:50; 152 — Nolen, F, pinned Hendrickson, :30; 160 — Soto, F, pinned Hagen, 2:18; 170 — Oathoudt, F, pinned Ian Larrabee, 3:12; 182 — Greenwood, H, pinned Marco Ramirez, 3:25; 195 — Lippert, F, pinned Nash; 1:42; 220 — Shatskikh, F, won by forfeit; 285 — Tureson, H, pinned Lenway 1:06.
Fosston/Bagley 42, Hibbing 36
106 — Aiden Wolfe, FB, def. Ethan Roy, 13-2; 113 — Gabe Martin, H, won by forfeit; 120 — Zach Thompson, FB, pinned Preston Thronson, 3:06; 126 — Keegan Senger, FB, def. Josh Cannata, 14-6; 132 — Hudson Mann, H, pinned Mason Erickson, 2:26; 138 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Tegan Larson, 3:36; 145 — David Platt, H, pinned Daniel Olson, :40; 152 — Dane Schoenborn, FB, pinned Owen Hendrickson, 1:13; 160 — Carter Sorenson, FB, pinned Thomas Hagen, 2:00; 170 — Henry Burrack, FB, def. Ian Larrabee, 11-0; 182 — Jagger Greenwood, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Jacob Lomen, FB, won by forfeit; 220 — Langston Nash, H, pinned Tristan McCoy, 5:11; 285 — Axel Munter, FB, pinned Christopher Tureson, 5:33.
Zimmerman 41, Hibbing 32
106 — Chapman, Z, pinned Roy 1:50; 113 — Ponomarenko, Z, pinned Martin 1:04; 120 — Miller, Z, pinned Thronson, :31; 126 — Montplaisir, Z, def. Cannata, tech fall, 17-1, 6:00; 132 — Mann, H, won by forfeit; 138 — Bryson Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 145 — David Platt, H, def. Gardas, 11-8; 152 — Stellmach, Z, pinned Hendrickson, 3:31; 160 — Trent Kohner, Z, pinned Hagen 1:28; 170 — Ryan Bouley, Z, pinned Ian Larrabee, 2:39; 182 — Greenwood, H, pinned Pardino, 2:26; 195 — Nash, H, def. Arieta, tech fall, 182, 4:35; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Tureson, H, pinned Clapp, 1:14.
Zimmerman 70, NKG 0
106 — Ryley Chapman, Z, pinned Brennan Perkovich, 2:37; 113 — Dmytro Ponomarenko, Z, won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Miller, Z, won by forfeit; 126 — Joe Montplaisir, Z, won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Joe Gardas, Z, pinned Aiden Duffy, 2:34; 152 — Eli Stellmach, Z, pinned Weston Marx, :29; 160 — Trent Kohner, Z, won by forfeit; 170 — Ryan Bouley, Z, pinned Mason Marx, 2:28; 182 — Aiden Pardino, Z, pinned Alex Milstead, 2:58; 195 — Kameron Arieta, Z, pinned Domonick Holcomb, 3:38; Cody Frederick, Z, won by forfeit; 285 — Tylor Clapp, Z, pinned Joss Parantala, 1:51.
Faribault 70, N-K/G 12
106 — JT Hausen, F, pinned Perkovich, 2:53; 113 — Tyler Boyd, F, won by forfeit; 120 — Isaac Yetzer, F, won by forfeit; 126 — Gael Ramirez, F, won by forfeit; 132 — DJ Saunders, F, won by forfeit; 138 — Riley Stolts, F, def. Duffy, 10-1; 145 — Alex Hoy, F, pinned, Weston Marx, 1:07; 152 — Bryce Nolen, F, won by forfeit; 160 — George Soto, F, won by forfeit; 170 — Josh Oathoudt, F, pinned Mason Marx, 2:50; 182 — Milstead, NKG, pinned Marcos Ramirez, 1:43; 195 — Dylan Lippert, F, pinned Holcomb, :57; 220 — Gabe Shatskikh, F, won by forfeit; 285 — Parantala, NKG, pinned Josh Lenway, 1:32.
Virginia Area 43, N-K/G 27
106 — Perkovich, NKG, def. Jackson Kendall, 3-2; 113 — Gavin Nelson, VA, def, Hunter MIlstead, 10-0; 120 — Michael Mell, NKG, pinned Grant Benz, 5:16; 126 — Nolan Campbell, VA, won by forfeit; 132 — Gavin Benz, VA, won by forfeit; 138 — Damion Tapio, VA, def. Aiden Duffy, 5-3 145 — Erik Sundquist, VA, pinned Weston Marx, 1:32; 152 — Gavyn Holmes, VA, won by forfeit; 160 — Gavin Flannigan, VA, won by forfeit; 170 — Mason Marx, NKG, won by forfeit; 182 — Alex Milstead, NKG, won by forfeit; 195 — Holcomb, NKG, won by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Ryan Wenzel, VA, pinned Parantala, 1:45
