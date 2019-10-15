Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School football team takes on Duluth Denfeld, something has to give.
Both the Bluejackets and Hunters are winless this season, so one team will taste victory when the two teams meet in a 7 p.m., contest today.
Denfeld has given up 303 points this season, while Hibbing has allowed 363 points. Offensively, the Bluejackets have scored 68 points, while the Hunters have scored 36 points.
It could be a wide-open contest.
According to Hibbing coach Shaun Howard, his team has played well enough in a couple of games to win, but one way or another, the Bluejackets haven’t been able to close out on any of those games.
“We’re close,” Howard said. “It’s one play here, one play there. We have to be able to go down on our first offensive series and score. We have to build confidence that way. On our first defensive series, we need to get a stop.
“It’s building confidence right now. The kids need confidence in themselves.”
Even so, no game is a gimme, regardless of the records.
“It’s a hard one to approach,” Howard said. “You have to keep the kids focused. It’s a short week, too. That’s a big thing. It’s trying to build their confidence. We want to win, but we have to focus on some other stuff, then the win will come.”
What are the challenges of a short week?
“You don’t have your normal four days to get ready,” Howard said. “You have to cram everything that you do in four days into two days. We changed up the way practice is going, trying to get more reps in on different stuff.”
Howard said that Denfeld runs a spread offense.
“They have a lot of different formations,” Howard said. “We need to figure out their tendencies, and be able to exploit them. We have to know what’s going to come at us, and being able to call it.
“Dom (Marchetti), Brody (Niskanen) and Jagger (Greenwood) have to read what’s coming, and be smart about what’s coming. They have to make their reads right.”
Defensively, Howard said the Hunters run different fronts, depending on what the offense is running. Hibbing could see a 4-2-5, a 5-3 or a 5-2 looks.
“It depends on what formation we come out with,” Howard said. “Hopefully, we can exploit them. If they’re in a 5-2, we should be able to come out with our speed and attack them that way. If they’re in a 4-2-5, we should be able to come out in our I, and attack them that way.”
Howard is hoping that home-field advantage gives his team the edge over the Hunters, and it would be a good time to gain some positive momentum heading into the playoffs next week.
“I told the kids that if we go into the playoffs with confidence, who knows how far we can go,” Howard said. “It’s going to be a big stretch here. Going into the playoffs with confidence is huge.
“That’s what we need to have.”
