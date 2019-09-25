Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams don’t get to spend too much time at home.
So when the Bluejackets finally do get to run at home, they want to take advantage of the opportunity.
Hibbing gets that chance today when it hosts the Hibbing Rotary Meet, which begins at 4 p.m., at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Bluejacket coach James Plese and his team are excited to finally not have to travel for a meet, but he’s hoping the weather holds.
“The last couple of years have been a little deflating weather-wise,” Plese said. “Knock on wood, but the forecast for today looks to be nice running weather. Hopefully, as a bonus, not wet.
“That would be one of our first meets this season that isn’t going to be wet. They like the course. It’s not a difficult course, but the past two years when it’s been swampy, we didn’t make it fast.”
It has been wet for most of the fall season, but Plese believes the golf course will be in good shape when the starting gun goes off.
“Hopefully, the ground isn’t too saturated and it’s back to being a fast course,” Plese said. “We don’t have a hill. You can see what’s going for most of the race. It’s a fan-friendly race.
“The kids like getting that chance at home to compete, and hopefully, bring some local fans out. We do hope that some people come out. It’s our only home meet.”
Plese said there will be 26 teams competing in the meet including, Chisholm, Cromwell/Floodwood, North Shore, Lakeview Christian Academy, Mesabi East, Cloquet, McGregor, Virginia, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Crosby-Ironton, Esko, Duluth East, Proctor, Ely Grand Rapids, Eveleth-Gilbert, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Hermantown, International Falls, Duluth Marshall, South Ridge, Duluth Denfeld, Fond du Lac, Carlton/Wrenshall and Bemidji’s junior high team.
“Anytime you can get 26 schools registered for an invite here, it’s a good day,” Plese said. “It’s one of the larger northern meets that are put on, but it pales in comparison to the Swain Meet next weekend. For a local high-school meet, it’s large. We’re looking forward to that.
“Hopefully, the kids are excited. They’re coming off the Milaca weekend, and they had some momentum going into that. Most of them ran well there. We’re on the back half of our year. Hopefully, they’re ready to go out and perform well at our meet.”
On the girls side, Plese has made some changes to his lineup.
He wants to run well at not only the varsity level, but at the junior varsity level, too.
“I’m not running as many in the 5K as I have the last few weeks,” Plese said. “I want the girls junior high to feel like they’re doing well, too. They need a couple of those front runners.”
Mattison Johnson and Lily Hess will be on the varsity team, along with Jorie Anderson, Reese Aune and Aune Boben. Joining them will seventh-grade runners Gianna Figueroa and Alizah Langner
“This will be their second 5K,” Plese said. “They were a little nervous and not too pleased with that, but it worked out in our benefit. They ran a different 5K than the varsity girls, but their times put them at the third- and fourth-fastest 5K for us.
“I’m sliding those two into this meet because it is a little different when you’re actually racing against our girls. They’re definitely in the mix for our varsity team. Those seventh-grade girls need to prove to everyone that they can do it again.”
On the boys side, Zach Rusich, John Larrabee, Noah Anderson, Ethan Roy, Ashton Balaski, Jeremiah Wentland and Jacob Jensrud will be running.
Langston Nash, Owen Hendrickson and Josh Cannata will also be in the lineup.
“We have a much older, larger boys team, so there’s more kids going for that seventh spot,” Plese said. “There’s some other sophomores in the mix. We’re hoping the boys compete. I moved the younger boys who could move down, down.
“I want to help the junior high boys team look stronger.”
The girls might have a chance to win the meet, but the boys will have a tougher task to place first.
“With the Roy Griak Meet being Saturday, G/N-K isn’t racing varsity, and Bemidji is just bringing its junior high,” Plese said. “A team like Cloquet, who is a section opponent, they just ran well at Milaca. We have a team to chase there for the boys.
“Ava Hill of Mesabi East, is running at the Griak, so they will probably use this race as a tuneup-training race. We won’t see them actually race, but that’s not to take anything away from our kids, and the teams that are there to compete. We’re hoping to have a good race.”
Plese wanted to thank his staff and former coaches Dan Pullar and Dick Ostroot for helping set up the course. Tom Aune has been helping, too.
“I can’t set up a course this size without a lot of help,” Plese said. “I’ve got a lot of good support out there.”
