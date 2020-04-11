Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — There might not be any high school sports in progress, but that doesn’t mean the coaches at Hibbing High School are just sitting on their hands.
That couldn’t be further from the truth.
Hibbing Athletic Director Meghan Potter has her crew of coaches meet every-other week on ZOOM working on the 3D coaching philosophy.
3-D coaching is a three-tiered triangle that deals with fundamentals on the first tier, psychology on the second tier and heart on the third tier.
It’s a new way to look at coaching in the 21st Century.
“It’s a chance to gain knowledge on how our student-athletes are motivated to play the game,” Potter said. “The school allowed me to get the 3-D coaching certifications. This is what we expect from our coaches.
“The bottom line is simply what is the legacy you want to leave as a coach and how to implement that legacy to make them better people?”
That first tier of that triangle deals with physical skills, like making athletes run or shooting 100 baskets; the second tier deals with taking the body and mind and applying that to the fundamentals, giving them the reason why things are done; the third tier takes the body, mind and spirit, a more holistic approach, to bring them to the highest level possible and leaving high school as better people.
As it says on the 3-D website it creates strategies to combat entitlement; it teaches how to motivate athletes from within; the understanding as to how to build confidence; developing strategies to harness emotions; discovering the formula for team cohesion; how to effectively set goals; and establishing a plan to cultivate character.
The 3-D Institute was established in 2014 to help meet the growing development needs for coaches. It transforms sport through the transformed coach. It provided a framework in all three dimensions.
It’s all online learning and workshops. There’s 25 modules the coaches must go through, and Potter wants all of her coaches certified by Aug. 17, when fall sports are supposed to begin.
“I’m going to expand it into the parents and ask them to help by shaping the culture of being a part of the 3-D network,” Potter said. “We meet every-other week to cover the different levels and different pieces of the curriculum.
“My hope is it opens the coaches’ eyes of new ways of doing things, and gives them the tools to better understand where the kids are coming from. It gives them suggestions and ideas that they can implement into their own programs.”
Second-year Hibbing softball coach Bryan Terzich likes the way the program is going.
“Meghan had been hovering around this stuff for the last year,” Terzich said. “She’s been doing some good things with it, trying to get everybody on the same page. She’s defining her programs, giving us the how and why you do it and what we’re trying to get across.
“We’re an extension of the school. You can always keep learning. The opportunities are here and because of that, good things happen.”
Potter wants the Bluejacket athletes to be a part of something bigger than just being on those sports teams.
“It’s a growth mindset,” Potter said. “If they can play with each other and understand the purposes of why they play the sport, then they can understand and achieve their goal, which is to win.”
Terzich applauded Potter for all of the effort she’s put into this initiative.
“We’re trying to connect with these kids to keep them in the loop,” Terzich said. “She’s gone above and beyond to keep the coaches and the kids involved in Hibbing athletics.”
