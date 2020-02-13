Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Against Hermantown earlier this month, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team had four- to six-point lead late in the game, but the Bluejackets didn’t handle the situation very well.
A turnover here and turnover there allowed the Hawks to come back for a two-point victory.
Hibbing had to learn how to close out a game, and the Bluejackets took a big step forward in that department when they defeated Duluth East 50-40 Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The game was tight through the first six minutes of the second half, then Jacie Clusiau hit two free throws and a 3-pointer to make it 29-26 Hibbing.
After a basket by Fanci Wiliams made it 31-26, Macy Hermantown hit a 3-pointer for the Greyhounds to make it 31-29.
That’s when Kourtney Manning connected for two-straight 3 pointers, and Hibbing had an eight-point lead, 37-29.
Duluth East tried to make a comeback, but the Greyhounds never got closer than six the rest of the way.
“We’ve been in tight games all year,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “I think we’ve had more tight games this year than I’ve had in my career. These are good for us. This is a physical team that has been playing well.
“They have some tough girls underneath. Rebounding was a battle tonight. This is a good win for us. It’s a 4A team that plays a physical-style-of ball. In the second half, we kind of stymied them a little bit with our defense.”
That defense only gave Duluth East 22 points in the first half, but 16 of those points came on free throws or second-chance points.
“Those points were rebound related,”
LaCoe said. “We did a better job of rebounding in the second half. That kept our scoring down. Their free throws and offensive rebounds are where their points were coming from, and we shut down that in the second half.”
The biggest thorn in the Bluejackets’ side was Rachel Hagen, who hit the boards hard and made six free throws, to go along with two baskets.
“She has a nose for the ball,” LaCoe said. “Some players have that. They know where that ball is going to go, and she’s quick to it. In the second half, we got more body on her, which didn’t give her a chance to get there.”
The Greyhounds did lead 22-21 at the break, then both teams traded points until Clusiau did her damage, then Manning extended that lead with 10-straight points, including those two 3-pointers.
“They’ve been leaders for us all year, with our starting five,” LaCoe said. “They play a lot of minutes. When they hit those shots, I called a timeout to get our defense set. We switched from a zone to man for a couple possessions to slow the down.
“Those were big shots. We took the lead, calmed down and finished the game out from there.”
That’s the point where the Bluejackets stayed under control and finished out the game.
“We’ve been doing a better job with that,” LaCoe said. “In the Hermantown game, we were in the same position, and we turned the ball over in that game.
“Tonight, we didn’t do that. We hit some big shots and took care of the ball.”
Manning led the way with 17 points. Clusiau had 14 and Haley Hawkinson finished with 13. Williams had six.
Hagen led the way for East with 16 points. Rylee Stevens, Ashlynne Guenther and Hermanson each had six.
DE 22 18 — 40
HHS 21 29 — 50
Duluth East: Rylee Stevens 6, Ashlynne Guenther 6, Macy Hermanson 6, Rachel Hagen 16, Shay Callaway 4.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 6, Jacie Clusiau 14, Haley Hawkinson 13, Kourtney Manning 17.
Total Fouls: Duluth East 13; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth East 13-14; Hibbing 12-18; 3-pointers: Stevens 2, Hermanson, Clusiau 4, Manning 3.
Greenway 49
Chisholm 46
COLERAINE — The Greenway girls basketball team defeated the Chisholm Bluestreaks, in overtime by a score of 49-46, Thursday, in Greenway.
After going into halftime trailing by three, the Bluestreaks came back to outscore Greenway 20-17 in the second half to force overtime.
However in OT, the Raiders would come away with three more points than Chisholm to secure the win.
Leading the scoring for the Raiders was Bailey Jo Norris, who had 13, and Jaiden Saville who finished with 12 points.
The Bluestreaks were led by Hannah Kne and Sophie Anderson who had 12 and 11 points respectively.
CHS 26 17 6 — 46
GHS 23 20 3 — 49
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 7, Sophie Anderson 11, Hannah Kne 12, Jordan Temple 8, Tresa Baumgard 8.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 6, Bailey Jo Norris 13, Klara Finke 2, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 6, Morgan Walsh 4, Chloe Hanson 4, Jadin Saville 12.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 20, Greenway 16; Free Throws: Chisholm 9-12, Greenway 11-28; Fouled out: Pearson; 3-pointers: Anderson 2, Kne 2, Temple, Hanson 2, Norris 2.
Boys Swimming
Mesabi East 100
Chisholm 66
AURORA — The Mesabi East boys swimming team defeated the Chisholm Bluestreaks Thursday in a dual meet.
For Chisholm, Bay Yukich won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.68, and the 100 freestyle with a 51.69 finishing ten seconds before second place.
For the Giants, Sean Baldonado swam away with the 500 freestyle. He finished with at the 5:44.89 mark, which would win by 45 seconds.
Mesabi East 100
Chisholm 66
200 medley relay — 1. ME (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Ian Gornik), 1:55.03; 2. CHS (Kilen Klimek, Jonah Gierman, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich), 1:57.20; 3. ME (Sean Baldonado, Mason Williams, Alex Leete, Dan Knapper), 2:19.94.
200 freestyle — 1. Carter Steele, ME, 2:10.08; 2. Isak Schroeder, ME, 2:21.30; 3. Dan Knapper, ME, 2:23. 41.
200 IM — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 2:28.66; Kilen Klimek, CHS, 2:43.94; 3. Mason Williams, ME, 2:51.54.
50 freestyle — 1. Bay Yukich, CHS, 23.68; 2. Jamie Hill, ME, 25.09; 3, Ian Gornik, ME, 26.20;
Diving — 1. Michael Solberg, ME, 110.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Zach Quirk, CHS, 1:04.19; 2. Ian Gornik, ME, 1:12.14; 3. Carter Steele, ME, 1:12.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Bay Yukich, CHS, 51.69; 2. Aric Ebnet, ME, 1:01.33; 3. Dan Knapper, ME, 1:04.87.
500 freestyle — 1. Sean Baldonado, ME, 5:44.39; 2. Isak Schroeder, ME, 6:29.54; 3. Mason Chuk, CHS, 6:30.79.
200 freestyle relay — 1. CHS (Zach Quirk, Jonah Gierman, Kilen Klimek, Bay Yukich), 1:40.03; 2. ME (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Carter Steele, Ian Gornik), 1:40.24; 3. ME (Aric Ebnet, Mason Williams, Colt Long, Kyler Thompson), 2:01.95.
100 backstroke — 1. Sean Baldonado, ME, 1:08.67; 2. Jamie Hill, ME, 1:09.19; 3. Kilen Klimek, CHS, 1:13.56.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zach Quirk, CHS, 1:14.33; Isak Schroeder, ME, 1:14.40; 3. Jonah Gierman, CHS, 1:17.25.
400 freestyle relay — 1. CHS (Mason Chuk, Nathan Wagensteen, Noah Verant, Carson Howard), 4:45.11.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 64
International Falls 51
INT’L. FALLS — Isaac Asuma poured in 21 points to lead the Tigers past the Broncos on the road Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Mason Perkovich with 12, Matthew Welch 11 and Zach Carpenter 10.
Jace Hallin of International Falls led all scorers with 24. Cullen Rein had 10.
CHS 37 27 — 64
IF 20 31 — 51
Cherry: Matthew Welch 11, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 8, Izaic Martin 2, Zach Carpenter 10, Mason Perkovich 12.
International Falls: Jace Hallin 24, Bryant Koenig 4, Riley Larson 8, Jesse Forsythe 2, Cullen Rein 10, Jeff Tomczak 3.
Total Fouls: Cherry 17; International Falls 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 5-10; International Falls 3-10; 3-pointers: Welch, Constantine 2, Hallin 4, Rein 2, Tomczak.
