Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In back-to-back games, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team hasn’t responded well at times.
That was the case against Deer River Friday, when the Bluejackets came out sluggish and watched the Warriors take an early lead.
Fortunately for Hibbing, it was able to regroup, storm back to the tie the game, then the Bluejackets took off en route to a 66-37 Iron Range Conference victory over Deer River at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
With the win, Hibbing can now claim at least a share of the Iron Range Conference title, depending on the outcomes of some other games to be played.
After that tough 10-point win over Duluth East on Thursday, Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe thought his came out of the gate a little slow.
“They were getting after it against our man defense,” LaCoe said. “We couldn’t stop (Grace) Bergland. It was offensive rebounds again, just like Duluth East in the first half, but we cleaned that up in the second half.
“Bergland didn’t have any points until I changed back to a man defense. The second we changed, she got her first basket. I was disappointed with our man-to-man defense, but our zone and offensively, moving the ball around, our girls did a good job.”
Hibbing’s other problem early on was connecting from around five-feet from the basket. The Bluejackets either came up short or we’re too long on their shots.
“It’s been more of a problem on our back-to-back games,” LaCoe said. “We’ve struggled all season long in back-to-back games. Our legs are tired. I knew that once we started shooting and hitting the rim, I said, ‘Oh, it’s going to be another one of these games.’
“They persevered. Once we hit a couple outside shots, then being aggressive, getting it into the lane, getting some of those shots, that helps.”
Deer River had a 14-8 lead at one point, but that’s when the Bluejackets went on a 9-0 run to make it 17-14.
Hibbing never trailed in the game again.
“That’s when they finally relaxed,” LaCoe said. “There was a lot going on Thursday, it’s been Jacket-Jamboree week, back-to-back games and it was a little different atmosphere tonight.
“That’s hard sometimes. The girls fought through it, and we had a much better second half than we did in the first half.”
The main reason for that was moving the ball around on offense.
“We got the ball into the lane, and we didn’t take so many 3-pointers,” LaCoe said. “I don’t think we took maybe more than two 3-pointers in the second half. The lane was open.
“We were cutting our guards and wings into the lane when the ball went into the corner. That started giving us some easy opportunities.. We got some high-low action with Fanci (Wiiliams). She did a good job. They finally attacked where we wanted to attack their zone.”
Hibbing did put three players in double figures, Williams with 13 and Haley Hawkinson and Kourtney Manning with 12 apiece. Jacie Clusiau and Makenzie Clough each had eight.
Bergland had 15 to pace the Warriors.
DR 20 17 — 37
HHS 34 32 — 66
Deer River: Neveah Evans 2, Shannon Reigel 6, Olexa O’Hern 4, Jessica Reigel 6, Grace Bergland 15, Kristin Schaaf 4.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 13, Jacie Clusiau 8, Makenzie Clough 8, Emma Kivela 4, Haley Hawkinson 12, Sara Ciotan 2, Kourtney Manning 12, Nora Petrich 5, Madison Lampton 2.
Total Fouls: Deer River 12; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: Evans; Free Throws: Deer River 9-12; Hibbing 12-19; 3-pointers: Shannon Reigel, O’Hern, Jessica Reigel 2, Bergland, Clough 2, Manning, Petrich.
Boys Basketball
Ely 99
Chisholm 72
CHISHOLM — The Timberwolves put five players in double figures en route to the road victory over the Bluestreaks Friday on Bob McDonald Court.
Brock Latourell led the way with 22 points, followed by Dylan Fenske with 21, Eric O’Merze 20, Emmett Faltisek 17 and Will Davies 11.
Chisholm was led by Bryce Warner with 21, followed by Dan Rusten with 15 and Jude Sundquist 12.
EHS 55 44 — 99
CHS 35 37 — 72
Ely: Ryley Bishop 6, Brock Latourell 22, Eric O’Merza 20, Emmett Faltisek 17, Dylan Fenske 21, Will Davies 11, Harry Simons 2.
Chisholm: Dillon Splinter 3, Trent Forsline 2, Jude Sundquist 12, Bryce Warner 21, July Abernathy 8, Noah Sundquist 5, Dan Rusten 15, John Mitchell 6.
Total Fouls: Ely 14; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Ely 11-12; Chisholm 6-12; 3-pointers: Latourell 6, O’Merza, Faltisek 3, Davies 2, Jude Sundquist 2, Warner 3, Noah Sundquist.
Wrestling
Section 7A
Foley 66
Hibbing 10
PROCTOR — The Falcons picked up seven falls and two forfeits en route to the Section 7AA semifinal victory over the Bluejackets at the Proctor High School Gymnasium Friday.
Winning by fall were Ethan Oswald, Caden Ruhoff, Isaiah Fitch, Michael Moulzolf, Connor Thorsten, Hunter Gorecki and Elijah Novak.
Winning by forfeit were Levi Jacobson and Greg Miller.
Cyler Ruhoff, Cole Rudnitski and Michael Rothfork all won by decision.
Hibbing’s lone wins came at 145 where David Platt won by fall technical fall, 18-2, and Jagger Greenwood won by fall at 4:03 at 182.
Foley 66, Hibbing 10
106 — Cyler Ruhoff, F, def. Ethan Roy, 9-1; 113 — Levi Jacobson, F, won by forfeit; 120 — Ethan Oswald, F, won by fall, Preston Thronson, :08; 126 — Caden Ruhoff, F, won by fall, Levi Herr, :07; 132 — Cole Rudnitski, F, def. Kya Rybachek, 12-0; 138 — Michael Rothfork, F, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 10-0; 145 — David Platt, H, def. Joseph Thorsten, tech fall, 18-2, 6:00; 152 — Isaiah Fitch, F, won by fall, Owen Hendrickson, :41; 160 — Michael Moulzolf, F, won by fall, Jack Bautch :12; 170 — Connor Thorsten, F, won by fall, Ian Larrabee, :36; 182 — Jagger Greenwood, H, won by fall, Max Henne, 4:03; 195 — Hunter Gorecki, F, won by fall, Langston Nash, :07; 220 — Greg Miller, F, won by forfeit; 285 — Elijah Novak, F, won by fall, Christopher Tureson, :16.
Girls Basketball
Thursday Result
Mesabi East 66,
Cherry 47
AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up the defensive intensity in the second half to help take down visiting Cherry, 66-47.
Ava Hill poured in 32 points to lead all scorers in the contest. Giants teammate Hannah Hannuksela finished with 18. Mia Mattfield added 12.
Cherry was paced by Lauren Staples with 12 and Jessa Schroetter with 10.
ME 37 29 — 66
CHS 30 17 — 47
Cherry: Katie Peterson 8, Lauren Staples 12, Karlee Grondahl 8, Andi Selkow 2, Danielle Clement 2, Kaelynn Kudis 5, Jessa Schroetter 10; Three pointers: Staples 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 17; fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Ava Hill 32, Meghan Walker 2, Hanna Hannuksela 18, Kora Forsline 2, Mia Mattfield 12; Three pointers: Hill 2, Hannuksela 1; Free throws: 19-21; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 80,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
At Mountain Iron, freshman Asher Zubich poured in 35 points for the Rangers Friday night, but it was’t enough as Mountain Iron-Buhl fell to Nashwauk-Kewatin, 80-62.
Zubich’s 35 led all scorers. The ninth grader knocked down seven threes over the course of the contest. Nikolas Jesch added 15 for MI-B.
Jeff Lorenz led the Spartans with 19 points. Jager Nash finished with 15, Jack Lorenz had 14 and Gaige Waldvogel chipped in with 13.
“Our guys competed with them pretty well,” said Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta. “They have such a huge size advantage on us so we had to force the ball outside but they still hit a bunch of threes. Nashwauk shot the ball well. It was definitely a tough matchup for us.”
The Spartans currently sit atop section 7A in the QRF rankings, the method used to determine playoff seedings. The Rangers are currently fifth overall in 7A.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-10) will travel to Silver Bay on Monday.
NK 46 34 — 80
MIB 36 26 — 62
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Spencer Engel 6, Jager Nash 15, Jeff Lorenz 19, Keegen Warmuth 5, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 8; Three pointers: Waldvogel 3, Nash 2, Je. Lorenz 3, Keranen 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 4, Asher Zubich 35, Mason Clines 2, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Riley Busch 4, Nikolas Jesch 15; Three pointers: Zubich 7, Busch 1, Jesch 2; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
