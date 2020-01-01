Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If there’s one thing the Hibbing High School girls basketball team must improve on it’s their shooting percentage.
The Bluejackets have had games where they’re shooting below 20-percent from the floor.
Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe is sure that will come around and it can start today when the Bluejackets host International Falls in an Iron Range Conference contest, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing is coming off an 0-2 finish at the Bemidji Holiday Tournament, losing to both Eagan and Richfield.
It was a good learning experience for the Bluejackets, who did get some good play out of Kourtney Manning and Fanci Williams.
Against Eagan, Manning had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Williams was active on the boards with double-digit rebounds.
“We were in a position to win, but we had a couple of mental mistakes, and there were a couple of minutes where we didn’t play well,” LaCoe said. “We played well enough to win, but we made too many mistakes.
“Other than that things are going well, and we’re looking a lot better.”
What’s gotten into Manning and Williams?
“Kourtney is being more aggressive and not setting for outside shots,” LaCoe said. “She’s taking it to the basket more, and she’s getting to the free throw line. All of that is happening because of her aggressiveness.
‘It’s the same thing with Fanci. She’s going to the boards more aggressively.”
As for the shooting problem, LaCoe said his team isn’t taking bad shots. They’re just not going in.
“They’re not bad shots, but rushed shots,” LaCoe said. “We’re not making that extra pass. We have some hesitation to take the shot. We have to get more consistency to improve our shooting. We’ll see a little bit a slower-paced game today than what we saw this past weekend, plus, we’ll have a height advantage for once.
“We have to take advantage of that.”
LaCoe expects to see the Broncos run some familiar things against his team, and he knows they will be a tough beat.
“They can shoot the ball,” LaCoe said. “They press full court, and run a bunch of different defense. We have to be ready to go. It’s an IRC game, and we’re coming off two tough ones. The girls will be ready.
“Our schedule has been tough at the beginning of this year, but coming up, we’ll be more evenly matched with the schools we have coming up. We should see some good games.”
As LaCoe said before, the Bluejackets should have a height advantage in this contest, especially with Manning and Williams.
“If they can rebound like they did last weekend, we should see a lot more points on the board,” LaCoe said. “Offensive rebounds, Fanci did a good job with that. Falls can shot the ball, and they’re tough from the 3-point line.
“We’ve had a tough time defending that, but our defense is better. That’s what’s improving for us. We holding teams in the 40s, which is better than the 60s and 70s at the beginning of the year.”
Now, Hibbing must get that shooting percentage up, and put together a complete game.
“We to consistently improve our shooting percentage,” LaCoe said. “Our free-throw shooting, we’ve been inconsistent there, too. It seems like one thing or another. It would be nice to put a full game together.
“We want to go out there and see improvements all-around, defensively and offensively. We also have to run the floor, and get out into transition. When we’ve done that, we’ve been successful. We have to control the boards and get up-and-down the floor quickly.”
