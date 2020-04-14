HIBBING — State titles are hard to come by, and rightfully so.
At Hibbing High School, the last time a Bluejacket athletic team accomplished that feat was the boys hockey team in 1973.
The next one came from an unexpected group of six boys, who probably had no business winning a title.
That didn’t stop Mike Cavanagh, Dave Parson, Jeff Thune, Chris Bautch, Chad Haupt and Kalen Stoddard from achieving the ultimate prize — a state title at the 2002 Class AA State Golf Meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
That sixsome, scored a two-day total of 614 to end that 29-year title drought.
To top that off, Cavanagh placed second in the state with a 3-under-par 141 on the par 72 course.
It was a monumental moment in the history of Bluejacket boys golf.
“It was an honor,” Thune said. “There haven’t been a ton of boys teams that have won state titles for Hibbing, so to be a part of that, and bring one of those back to the school, that was a good feeling.”
———
Thune said the expectations were high entering that season.
“We had a solid team,” said Thune, who finished with a two-day total of 154. “We had guys that could shoot a good score at any time. Mike led that team. He was always right at par or under, so we knew we were going to get a good round out of him.
“The rest of us, if we could get good scores, we knew we would be in good shape. When you have a solid No. 1 guy, who comes to play every day, we were able to play off of that.”
Cavanagh, Bautch and Haupt were the seniors on the team. Thune, Parson and Stoddard were sophomores.
“We had a good team, from top to bottom,” Bautch said. “We were the better team in the northern part of the state, but we never thought we had a chance at state, but we played well. We knew Mike would put up a good number.
“As long as we put up a decent number, we’d have a good chance. We played well as a team. There weren’t many bad showings from anyone. Everybody played well.”
That’s because the whole team lived on the golf course.
“We played a lot,” Thune said. “The structured part of practice was minimal. We played round-after-round. If we weren’t on the practice range, we were on the course. After practice we stayed out there more.”
Parson was coming off a decent 2001 season, but after losing Jeff Bugliosi and Travis Peterlin to graduation, the success of the 2002 team was up in the air.
To make matters worse, an unforeseen circumstance hit early in the year, which could have put a damper on the season.
“We lost oure tea No. 2 player, so both Jeff and I had to step up, and follow Mike’s lead,” Parson said. “It was daunting at first.”
Parson held up his end of the bargain by shooting a 154 at state.
“I posted a lot of good scores,” Parson said. “Most of my rounds were in the 70s, and that was one of my goals.”
———
The signs of success were there early.
The Bluejackets would shoot a team score of 292 at the Mesaba Country Club in the Hibbing Invite. To put that into perspective, four scores of 75 equals 300.
“We knew we had a good team going into sections,” Thune said. “We knew we’d win it if we played well.”
Hibbing won the 7AA title at the Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley.
“Our games peaked at the right time,” Parson said. “It all has to coincide, otherwise, you’re not going to win. We brought our best golf down there when we needed it.”
After that, the Bluejackets were ready for the state to begin.
“We were anxious to get going,” Thune said. “As a group, we were confident going in. Mike had been there before, but this was the first time at state for the rest of us.”
The boys had the typical first-tee jitters, but those nerves went away quickly.
It also helped that over the first 10 holes, the weather was terrible. It helped the Bluejackets take a six-shot lead into day two.
“Where that paid off is no golfer in their right mind would have been on the course,” Hibbing coach Steve Biskup said. “It was a downpour right at 7 a.m., until we finished the first nine holes.
“We played our best golf, score-wise, in those first nine holes. We were used to playing in that, and the other teams couldn’t handle the weather. That made us tougher. It was a crazy spring that year.”
The weather helped both Parson and Bautch.
“I wasn’t the longest hitter, and the wet conditions hampered the longer hitters,” Parson said. “We were taking advantage of it, then we out-putted everybody. The conditions did help us out a lot.”
Bautch said, “Back then, I hit the ball low, so the wind didn’t affect my ball flight as much as some of the other guys. We had played in a lot colder weather and bad weather. It was windy and cold, which kind of played into our game plan.”
The Bluejackets would go on to take a six-stroke lead after the first round as Cavanagh fired a 71, Parson a 75 and Thune and Bautch each had 79s.
“That got us thinking that we were in position to win it,” Thune said. “We didn’t play against many of these teams, and we didn’t know how everything was going to stack up.
“We had more confidence coming out of that first day, so we thought we would do this.”
On day two, Cavanagh shot a 70, Thune 75, Parson 80 and both Bautch and Haupt had 85s for the four-counting scores.
“Coming in with an 80 was disappointing, but Mike picked us up, making you feel like you did everything you could,” Parson said. “Mike was a leader. Having Mike there kept us doing what we were doing.”
Cavanagh would finish second to Scott Gustafson, who ended up attending Notre Dame. Cavanagh would attend George Mason University.
“He always had my number, but the team win is more important than the individual win,” Cavanagh said. “We were stacked up against some big teams, all of the big names that grew up playing on country clubs.
“For us to go down there, we were clearly not on the map to win it, let alone have a chance to win it. There were no expectations after day one that we would be in the mix on day two.”
Cavanagh’s 71 was more than enough to overcome one of those 85s, and Hibbing had its title.
The title was in the bag, so to speak.
“At the time I didn’t realize how much it meant,” Parson said. “Now, I realize what we did, and how amazing it was. We did what we were asked to do.”
Cavanagh said, “It’s special anytime you win a state championship in any division, in any sport. It’s been 20 years, but I still remember some of the shots, and memories of Doc (Ben) Owens (see sidebar).
“It was the highlight of my high-school career. That was special.”
