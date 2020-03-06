Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
DULUTH — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will have to wait another year to end their state-tournament dryspell.
Peter Soumis drilled 31 points, including four 3-pointers, and Kevin Thomas had 15, with three 3-pointers as Hermantown rallied from a 20-point first half deficit to defeat the Bluejackets 66-58 in a Section 7AAA semifinal contest Friday at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
The Hawks went on two runs, one at the end of the first half, then another to start the second half to erase that deficit and advance into the final against Princeton next Thursday.
“We came out absolutely in control of the game, and things that reared their head throughout the season that hurt us, at times in a lot of games, all fell into our lap at the same time,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Communication, quick shots, soft with the ball.
“We let a guy we’re trying to limit end up with more than 30 points. Things at this point and time you can’t do and get away with. You have to give Hermantown credit. We had that 20-point lead early on.”
Hibbing came out on fire as Mayson Brown and Ayden McDonald both hit two 3-pointers. The Bluejackets came out of the gate with a 13-2 lead.
The Hawks made three 3-pointers and totaled 12 points right after that, but Hibbing countered with 17 points of its own to take a 30-15 lead, then a basket by Eli Erickson and 3-pointer by Brown gave the Bluejackets a 20-point lead, 35-15.
Hibbing couldn’t stand prosperity, however, as the Hawks went on an 11-0 run to end the first half, giving the Bluejackets a 35-26 lead at the intermission.
“From that point on, we settled,” McDonald said. “We quit being on the offensive.
We settled for jumpers, quick shots and we didn’t make them guard us like we were making them early on.
“We didn’t get that back until late. We cut it to four, but at that point and time, our backs were against the wall, and there was less than two minutes left. It’s disappointing.”
Hermantown continued that run to start the second half, going on an 11-2 run. The Hawks took their first lead at 11:08 when Thomas sank a three.
Hibbing had a hard time maintaining, which in turn, didn’t help with any momentum heading down the final stretch.
“We came out in a triangle-and-2, and that was productive for a long, long time, until we stood around and quit communicating,” McDonald said. “We did a great job with that in the first half, most of the first half.
“We saw a little bit of that at the end of the first half, where we lost guys. We ended up staring at the ball. If you maintain, that’s great, but you go from such a great start where your attitude ends up kind of being a maintain approach to what you do. You back off a little bit. We did a little bit of that, and hoped to ride that out.”
Hermantown made sure of that.
The game was tied 43-43 when Peter Soumis and Dalton Evertt sank consecutive threes to make it 49-43.
Soumis buried another trey after a Bluejacket timeout and it was 52-43.
Hibbing never recovered even though it did get to within six at one point, but the Hawks sank their free throws down the stretch, and never gave the Bluejackets a chance to get back into the game.
Hibbing was led by McDonald with 22 points. Brown had 15.
“The toughest part is that we lose a couple guys (Joe Paver and Isaac Colbaugh) who have been committed forever,” McDonald said. “I remember these guys when they were tiny and in first grade.
“Those are the hardest things to face in situations like this.”
Kaden Kucza also hit double figures for Hermantown with 12.
HIHS 35 23 — 58
HEHS 26 40 — 66
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 15, Tre Holmes 4, Parker Maki 7, Eli Erickson 8, Isaac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 22.
Hermantown: Sam Mesedayl 2, Peter Soumis 31, Kevin Thomas 15, Kaden Kuzca 12, Dalton Everett 6.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 16; Hermantown 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 10-14; Hermantown 15-18; 3-pointers: Brown 4, McDonald 4, Soumis 4, Thomas 3, Everett 2.
Baseball
Park University 12
HCC 2
PARKLAND, MO — The Hibbing Community College baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader Friday against Park University.
In game one the Pirates won 12-2 in a five-inning game. Jace Mace threw a complete game for the Pirates only allowing three hits along the way.
Derrick Calvillo and Robert Rodriguez collected an RBI for the Cardinals.
HCC 200 00 — 2 3 3
PU 011 73 — 12 8 1
Hibbing: Codeih Powers (L) (3rd); Kelvin Castro (5th); Ryley Lund; Park: Mace (W). 2B — Alex Rodriguez, Issac Esquilin, Devin Allen.
Game 2
Park University 3
HCC 2
PARKLAND, MO — In the second game of the doubleheader the Cardinals took a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Pirates tallied two runs to walk off with a 3-2 victory.
Hunter Herpel got the start for the Cardinals, throwing four innings, striking out six and allowing one earned run. Herpel helped his cause at the plate notching two hits, including a double, and knocking in a run.
HCC 000 010 1 — 2 6 1
PU 001 000 2 — 3 6 1
Hibbing: Herpel (5th); Diego Martinez (L). Park: Micah Manes (7th); JD Wright (S). 2B — Herpel, Dominic Boget; 3B — Boget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.