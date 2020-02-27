Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — On paper, it looks like a mismatch, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
When the Hibbing High School boys basketball takes on St. Cloud Tech today, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, the Bluejackets will be taking on a Tigers team that’s 3-21 this season.
That record be a little bit deceiving, according to Hibbing coach Joel McDonald, because of the teams on St. Cloud Tech’s schedule.
“They’re a battle-tested team,” McDonald said. “If you look at a lot of their losses against some solid schools, they’re competitive with a good number of them.”
The only thing McDonald knows about the Tigers is watching film on them.
“They’re athletic. They’re not incredibly big, but there’s a lot that can be said about the level of challenge they see throughout the course of the year,” McDonald said. “They don’t have an easy schedule.
“It means something, especially at this point and time when people are always trying to get some momentum going into March. We’ve got to continue to show that the experiences we’ve had this year mattered.”
The last time the Bluejackets played was one week ago in an overtime win over Hermantown, but McDonald is hoping his team can build off of that 7AAA victory.
“We should have had a good rested week,” he said. “Now it’s time to crank it up, and start going into March.”
McDonald said he liked the time, from games.
“At this point and time, it was backing off a little bit from the length of practice,” McDonald said. “We typically go two hours. We went 1 ½ hours. That’s good for the kids to get out of that grind.
“You don’t want guys to wear down now because of the level of play we’ve been at throughout the entire season. I like the fact that we were able to back off a little bit. Technically, we didn’t have any days off.”
Hibbing got a chance to work on some things that will be useful come playoff time.
“We had some good time to commit to that,” McDonald said. “We looked at things and broke some of those things down a little bit more. It seems like we’ve been unable to do that with our schedule, and how often the games have been.”
The key in this game will be how Hibbing plays offensive and defensively.
“Offensively, we never seem to have a lot of trouble with it,” McDonald said. “That’s something we’ve been harping on them all year. We have an offensively skilled group of guys.
“Sure, there were times where we’ve struggled and gone flat, but we have enough where we don’t depend on a guy or two. Our future hinges on our abiity to defend, make stops and string stops together.
“There’s no question that that’s something we need to clean up a little bit as we head into March, too.”
