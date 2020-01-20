Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When it comes to tough weeks, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team is in for one tough stretch of games.
On Thursday, the Bluejackets travel to Grand Rapids, then on Saturday, it’s off to play Hopkins, but first, Duluth East is on the schedule for a 7:15 contest today at the Greyhounds’ gymnasium.
Duluth East poses all kinds of problems with the likes of Noah Paulsen, Mattie Thompson and Will Van Skoy, along with a whole host of other talented players.
“They’re an incredibly solid 4A team, with a legitimate shot of making a run at their section title,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “They have a good mix of size, athletic ability and strength and solid guard play that it’s going to be a good test for us.
“Coming off of a long weekend, it’s the start of an important week for us.”
It starts with Paulsen and Thompson, but there’s plenty of other weapons on that team.
“That group has been working together for a long time,” McDonald said. “They’re not senior dominated. Noah is a concern because he’s one of the better big men we’ll see. Mattie, in addition to that, creates problems, too, because of his length and athletic ability.
“In addition to that, you have guys around them that feed off of each other. Van Skoy is solid at the point. (Noah) Winesett is a skilled kid that has strength and 3-pointer shooting ability, and Gio Salvidar is an outside threat, too.”
There’s also some bench players who see action.
“They work well in the mix that they have,” McDonald said. “We’re going to have to play solid defense and maximize what we do on the offensive end. We have to play cleanly on that end of the floor.
“It’s going to be a challenge. Going into this season, we knew that they would be one of the better teams that we had on our schedule. Now, it’s time to toss the ball up and see how it goes.”
McDonald believes his team can run with the Greyhounds because that’s the type of game the Bluejackets are accustomed to.
“We thrive in that situation, too, because of our ability to space the floor, and our ability to knock down threes,” McDonald said. “We have to. We can run with them as long as we’re not giving up open looks on the other end.
“The concern is when you don’t necessarily run with them and then let their size grind you down a little bit. It’s going to come down to running with them, but also, it’s going to be who makes the better decisions in this game, and who finishes better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.