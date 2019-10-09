Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — No captain. No big deal.
The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team didn’t have Hunter Carpenter in the lineup, but with his help on the sideline, the Bluejackets defeated Two Harbors 4-0 in a Section 7 play-in game Wednesday at Vic Power Field.
It was Hibbing/Chisholm’s first playoff win since 2016, and it came on the heels of Carpenter being injured last Saturday in St. Anthony Village.
Bluejacket coach Joe Edman would have loved to have had Carpenter on the field, but as a captain, he helped in other ways other than playing in the game.
“This was a massive win,” Edman said. “A lot of what he brings to the team is knowledge. He showed that by supporting them from the bench today. I’m happy with that input from him.
“We lose a lot of control from the midfield, we lose his ability and we lose his endurance. I was happy that they were able to pull it off on their own without him helping them.”
It also helped that Austin Pierce, was able to get the Bluejackets on the board first just 10 minutes into the game.
The Hibbing/Chisholm freshman had a driver’s training session scheduled for the day, so Edman had to get his schedule turned around so he could be at the game.
“He wasn’t starting until 2:30 p.m., today, then I got ahold of the right people,” Edman said. “We were able to get him on the roster on time. It was right under the wire. He had a conflicting appointment.
“He couldn’t get ahold of the scheduling person for it. That threw a wrench in the plan. I wanted him there because he brings a lot of energy. He lights up the bench as far as his attitude goes. He’s always positive. I’m glad we got him in.”
From there, it was all Bluejackets.
Peyton Taylor scored at 21:26 and Ulrich Mvogo tallied at 31:28 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 3-0 lead at the half.
“I thought we let up about 30 minutes in,” Edman said. “They clamped down at the end of the first half, then they came out strong in the second half. I would have liked to have seen a few more goals, but our defense picked up well.
“We controlled the midfield thoroughly.”
The Bluejackets did get one goal in the second half off the foot of Mvogo on a free kick.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Payton Forer had eight saves. Brendan Lampela had 25 stops.
Now, the Bluejackets head to St. Francis to take on the No. 2 seeded Saints at 5 p.m., today.
It’s going to be a little more difficult to get things going against St. Francis, so Hibbing/Chisholm is going to have to play a clean game to move on to the next round of playoffs.
“We have a saying, ‘We treat every game the same,’” Edman said. “We’re going to have to pick out any players they have that are their top scorers, and mark them well. Today, the theme was, ‘No easy shots, and no early mistakes.’
“They followed that, so we’ll have the same game plan as we did today, good communication and teamwork.”
Edman also wants to see his team move the ball better against the Saints.
“We can’t dribble five or six players, we have to pass the ball immediately and communicate,” Edman said. “If we hold true to that, we’ll have a good chance at another victory.”
The two teams met on Sept. 13, with St. Francis coming out on top 6-0. The Saints are 10-4-1 on the season.
“They have a mature lineup, looking at the grade levels, but that doesn’t mean everything,” Edman said. “A lot of the teams we played that were tough, we had shots hit the crossbar, so we have to keep creating those scoring chances to be able to come away with a win against a stronger team.
“We have to work at it ,and play like it’s 0-0 in overtime. We’re good at that. We’ve had experience in overtime.”
TH 0 0 — 0
HC 3 1 — 4
First Half — 1. HC, Austin Pierce, 10:00; 2. HC, Peyton Taylor 21:26; 3. HC, Ulrich Mvogo, 31:28.
Second Half — 4. HC, Mvogo, 61:53.
Goalie Saves — Two Harbors, Brendan Lampela 25; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 8.
Girls Soccer
Section 7A
Spectrum 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
ELK RIVER — The Sting ended the Bluejackets season with that one-goal victory Wednesday in a Section 7A play-in contest.
No other information was available on the contest.
College Volleyball
HCC 3
Vermilion 1
ELY — The Cardinals improved to 6-3 in MCAC Northern Division play with a 3-1, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 victory Wednesday.
Hibbing was led by Kaylyn Bowen with six kills and two blocks; Athena Dunham five kills; Sophie Howard seven kills and four aces; Kylah Lind 12 kills; and Breeze Bergland 23 assists and five aces.
