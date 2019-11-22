COLERAINE — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team opened the 2019-20 season with a 64-40 victory over Greenway Thursday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.

The Bluejackets were led by Jacie Clusiau with 16 points, followed by Kourtney Manning with 14. Fanci Williams added nine points and Haley Hawkinson had seven.

The Raiders were led by Nicholle Ramierz and Jadin Seville with 11 points apiece. Hailey Pederson had six.

HHS 34 30 — 64

GHS 26 14 — 40

Hibbing: Reese Aune 4, Fanci Williams 9, Jacie Clusiau 16, Makenzie Clough 3, Haley Hawkinson 7, Talia Carlson 5, Sara Ciotan 2, Kourtney Manning 14, Madison Lampton 4.

Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 3, Emmalee Oviatt 1, Nicholle Ramirez 11, Hailey Pederson 6, Morgan Walsh 4, Chloe Hanson 2, Jadin Seville 11.

Total Fouls: Hibbing 17; Greenway 33; Fouled Out: Norris, Ramirez, Chloe Hanson; Free Throws: Hibbing 25-46; Greenway 10-21; 3-pointers: Aune, Clusiau, Ramirez, Walsh, Seville 3.

