Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wants his team to play fast.
The Bluejackets have played enough teams this season that compete like that, especially last Saturday against Hopkins.
Hibbing lost that game, but McDonald thought his team competed well and played fast.
Now, the Bluejackets have to play at that tempo regardless of who they’re playing.
Hibbing can put that to the test today when it travels to Deer River to take on the Warriors in a 7:15 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest.
The Bluejackets learned quite a bit from playing the Royals.
“We felt better for a quite a few of the things we saw Saturday, compared to getting the win against Grand Rapids the other day,” McDonald said. “That’s not to be disrespectful at all, but when you’re going up against one of the elite teams in the state…
“We let them get away from us a few too many times, but that’s the speed that they force you to play at. There were a lot of positives defensively. It might not seem that way, but individually, with some of our our assignments, it was one of the better defensive games we’ve had.”
Hopkins made the Bluejackets pay for mistakes in their zone defense, but once Hibbing went to man-to-man, things got better.
“We knew they would make us pay for every-little mistake, and they did,” McDonald said. “We turned the ball over a little too much. It was a good thing for us to see and feel.
“We have to learn to play at both ends of the floor at that pace, and not slow down. That’s what happened against Grand Rapids.”
Halfway through the second half, Hibbing only trailed by 15, and the Bluejackets had chances to cut into the deficit. They couldn’t hit the shots they needed to to do that. Hibbing shot 29-percent from the floor.
“You’re not going to get away with that,” McDonald said. “We needed to knock down more shots. That was an early-to-the-very-end situation. We needed to finish better.
Nobody regrets that we did this. We have more of that coming up, and more of that in years to come.
“You can talk about it all you want, but until you’re playing it, it’s a completely-different situation when reality hits. We wanted the score to be a little bit closer, but we did put up a good fight.”
Now, Hibbing has to take that speed of the game into its other games, regardless of the opponent.
“We’ve had a stretch of games here where we have played big, good schools,” McDonald said. “We have to take all of these experiences, and we have to put them into play consistently.
“We can’t look at an opponent and think anything less of them because they might be a smaller school like Deer River, International Falls or Greenway. We have to be prepared to go to Deer River and play against a team that has been playing well.”
McDonald said the Warriors have a little length with both their guards and post players.
“They’re not small,” he said. “They have skill as far as ball handling and shooting is concerned. If we go back and think that they’re going to go up-and-down with us and give something to us, we’re going to be sadly mistaken.
“We have to make sure that Ty (Morrison) and Mikhail (Wakonabo) are guys we’re working to contain. They have other guys that can cause issues, too, if you take them lightly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.