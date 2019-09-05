Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After opening on the road last week, the Hibbing High School football team will get to taste some home cooking during week two.
That’s because the Bluejackets will host Duluth East in a 7 p.m., contest at Chever Field today.
Week one wasn’t a pretty one for Hibbing, so Bluejacket coach Shawn Howard is hoping that home-field advantage helps a lot against the Greyhounds.
“It’s nice to get home,” Howard said. “The home crowd will help us today. The kids are looking forward to it. We don’t have to travel. We don’t have to be on a bus for 45 minutes or anything like that.”
After that loss to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin last week, Howard said he and his coaching staff focused on one thing this week — intensity.
“It’s about being focused,” Howard said. “It’s understanding your job. Understanding the plays and that stuff. We were overthinking things. We as coaches have to prepare the kids better for that situation.
“That’s what we as coaches worked on a little bit more this week. We have them more prepared for certain situations.”
Duluth East is a Class 5A team, so it doesn’t get any easier for the Bluejackets.
“They’re big,” Howard said. “They have a lot of players, but there’s things we can work on, and hopefully, attack different spots and be good against them.”
Offensively, Howard is hoping to exploit some holes in the Greyhounds’ defense.
“We’re hoping to do some more passing,” Howard said. “Hopefully, by passing, that will get them to back off to open up the running lanes a little more.”
Defensively, Hibbing must be ready for Duluth East’s passing game.
“That comes from last week’s coverage,” Howard said. “We’ve been working on that and improving that. That’s the biggest thing. They have a tight end that’s very good. He’ll block for a few seconds, then take off.
“Our linebackers have to be able to read that, be able to cover that and see when he’s going to actually sit there or when he’s going out for passes.”
That’s important because Howard wants to clean some things up from last week, but with a fairly inexperienced team, it’s going to take some time for things to set in.
“We’re a young team,” Howard said. “At the half, our captains asked how many of our players have had varsity experience. Five kids raised their hands. Even so, it’s about being focused out there.
“It’s keeping our heads, and keeping an even keel out there. They have to grow up pretty darn fast. In the next couple of weeks, they have to grow up.”
