HIBBING — After placing third in the Section 6A True Team Meet, the Hibbing High School boys swimming team doesn’t have time to rest.
That’s because the Bluejackets will hit the pool again today when Chisholm comes to town for a 5 p.m., dual meet at the high school pool.
Hibbing has a distinct depth advantage over the Bluestreaks, so Veneziano is going to use this meet as a means to justify the end.
“We’re going to experiment heavily for this meet,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We’re going to switch around, and I’m going on some hunches. I’m going on stuff I want to see.
“I want to make a few changes in the relays. If I’ve been pleased with somebody’s progress individuals, I’ll probably throw them into something else. If they haven’t been getting the time drops that I envisioned for them, I’ll keep them in those events until they get some success.”
Veneziano said he won’t necessarily go with a stacked lineup, so it’s time for some of his tier-2 swimmers to step up and shine.
“It would be good for some these to score some points in a meet,” Veneziano said. “Statistically, we’re so much more deeper than Chisholm is, so it would be ridiculous to go with a full-tilt lineup that was our best effort,
“What I can do is switch things around so that the guys who are at a different level have to step it up to compete against what they have. It’s their time to perform well. If they don’t, we might get beat.”
Chisholm has had some success against Hibbing over the past couple of years, especially in the Bluestreaks home pool.
“When we go there, four-lane scoring is different than our traditional six-lane scoring,” Veneziano said. “We’ve gone in there with top-10 teams and gotten beat by Chisholm. Last year, we tied, and that was with the best lineup we could put together.
“I’m not going to overwhelm them in any way, shape or form, but I’m going to put my guys out there and tell them they have a job to do, go do it.”
Some of Veneziano’s swimmers may be swimming in events they’re not familiar with, but that’s the only way the Hibbing mentor can make his lineup the best that it can possibly be.
“In the past, I have found guys that on a lark toward the end of the year, with only a couple meets to go, I threw them in something and they have the ability to swim that event well,” Veneziano said. ‘It changed my entire lineup.”
One swimmer, in particular, swam the 500 freestyle, but his debut in that event took place one meet before the Section 6A Meet. He swam it five times, including two times at the State Class A Meet.
“When you look at it that way, that hunch worked out well,” Veneziano said. “It doesn’t always work out that way, and more often than not it doesn’t. You need to experiment. You have to have the courage to go out there and try new things.
“You never know when you’re going to find a diamond in the rough.”
