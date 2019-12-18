Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a disappointing two-point loss to Grand Rapids Tuesday, but Hibbing coach Joel McDonald is hoping his team learned from the defeat.
The Bluejackets have to learn quickly as they host Eveleth-Gilbert in a 7:15 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest today at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It was a hard lesson to learn, but fortunately for Hibbing, it happened early in the season.
“What we need to take from it is the importance of execution, not only in the Grand Rapids game but in the Columbia Heights game, too,” McDonald said. “We struggled with that in both games.
“We know we’re a skilled group of kids, but you have to use that skill the right way and execute more cleanly and get better looks. We have to be more patient from time to time. That’s when you take advantage of what people do.”
On occasions, Hibbing will make one pass than shoot. That can be a hard habit to break.
“If the shots are going down, that’s great, but you have to increase the likelihood of your makes by getting higher-percentage, uncontested shots,” McDonald said. “We have to limit the things that are difficult or contested shots.
“It’s bailing the defense out by not making them work long.”
McDonald doesn’t mind some quick shots if they’re in the flow of the offense, but when Hibbing does get into its halfcourt game, that’s when they have to move the ball around a little more.
“We have to know when that shot is a different one for us where it ends up being a little bit tougher decision,” McDonald said. “There will be times when we have to grind people down and get backdoor cuts or basket cuts.
“Sometimes, things come easy for you, but you’re playing with fire a little bit with that. You can fall into that trap when it matters more against a difficult opponent.”
Against the Golden Bears, McDonald wants his team to get out and run.
“We have to execute that part of it, regardless of who we’re playing,” McDonald said. “We have to execute what we do. Defensively, we can’t gamble and get out of position. We found that out Tuesday and Saturday that when we do that, people burn us.
“We have to play a lot cleaner. There are teams you can get away with things against, and there are teams you can’t. In a majority of our games, we play teams that don’t let you get away with things. That’s where we need to see improvement.”
Even if things are easy, Hibbing can’t get sloppy with its play.
“If we’re penetrating and kicking to a perimeter three, that’s different because it started with an attack,” McDonald said. “If we’re walking up the floor, making a pass and the ball goes up, I’m not sure what that does for us.
“We have to mature to the point where we know the difference.”
The Bluejackets have to approach this game with a purpose.
“That purpose is what have we done in these last two games that have cost us?” McDonald said. “It’s execution. We need to execute. It’s not a free-for-all. You don’t get away with that. We can’t fall into that category. We have to maintain our focus, keep our composure, keep doing things the right way and build those habits.”
